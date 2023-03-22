The Park County commissioners have made one of their largest allocations of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to date.
During their March 21 meeting, the commissioners voted 3-1 to set aside $1 million in ARPA funds to the construction of a new senior center in Powell. Commissioners Dossie Overfield, Scott Mangold and Lloyd Thiel voted for the allocation, while commissioner Scott Steward voted against it. Commissioner Lee Livingston was absent from the meeting.
Overfield said the commissioners’ funding was contingent on the senior center’s ability to raise the other funds needed for the $6.3 million project. Powell Senior Citizens Center Director Linda Dalton said the organization has an application for up to $4 million in funding being considered by the State Loan and Investment Board.
The commissioners said they hoped their monetary contribution would encourage the State Loan and Investment Board to allocate their own funds to the much-needed project.
“If we use some of this money as leverage toward the SLIB, possibly you might be able to get the $4 million you’re asking for,” Mangold said.
Dalton said the senior center has been in need of a new facility for years. The current building, located at 248 North Gilbert St., dates back to “the ’30s or ’40s,” she said, and the senior center has occupied it for 48 years.
Dalton noted the existing facility is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. She also expressed concerns with everything from limited parking to deteriorating walls and floors to electrical and plumbing problems.
The new project will allow the senior center to move to property donated by Rocky Mountain Manor and to construct an 8,725-square-foot building, Dalton said.
Dalton originally asked the commissioners to donate as much as $4 million to the project. While they couldn’t grant that ask, the commissioners said they wanted to contribute some funding.
“There is absolutely no question in my mind that you’ve outlived your life in that building,” Thiel said.
Steward was the lone holdout among the commissioners present, saying he would have liked more time to consider the allocation before voting on it. However, he did volunteer to speak in favor of the project at the next SLIB meeting.
The newest ARPA allocation comes just two weeks after the commissioners allocated a total of $1.56 million in ARPA funds to a variety of projects including the purchase of 150,000 tons of gravel for road maintenance and funding for the construction of a new recreation center in Meeteetse.
The county currently has two separate funds containing ARPA dollars For the Powell Senior Center project, the commission allocated dollars from a fund related to the county’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) dollars. This fund currently has $6 million with another $6 million expected to be added next year, although the upcoming funding is not guaranteed, Thiel said.
