A Maine man was sentenced to 11 days in jail after trespassing onto the Old Faithful thermal area in Yellowstone National Park.
Aaron Merritt, 37, of Madison, Maine, pleaded guilty to the offense and was sentenced Thursday. He was also banned from the Park.
Yellowstone officials referred to his actions as a “stunt” to gain attention.
According to the Park, Merritt ran out onto the thermal area and up to the geyser of Old Faithful multiple times during a visit in July 2020, while wearing a raccoon skin hat and waving an American flag.
He was sentenced to 15 days imprisonment with credit for four days served by Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman. He also was fined $200 and $40 in court fees.
Merritt failed to appear for his court hearing on July 23, 2020, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested in Maine on June 5, 2021 and was brought to the Yellowstone Justice Center.
Disorderly conduct
In another case in Yellowstone, Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray announced last week that Kyle Campbell, 31, of Fairmont, Ind., pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident that had occurred on June 21 in Yellowstone National Park.
Campbell appeared for arraignment and sentencing before Carman on June 23.
Two days before, Campbell was with a group of individuals who had been scheduled for a guided kayak trip at the Grant Marina. The guide refused to take the group as he thought they were too intoxicated. Campbell and his group became upset and created a disturbance that led the kayak guide to call security officers and Park law enforcement rangers, according to a Park news release. During the encounter, Campbell made threatening comments and gestures toward the officers. He also exhibited signs of being intoxicated and refused to obey officers’ orders. Campbell continually struggled and kicked at the rangers, resisting arrest, and later injuring himself while banging his head in the patrol car.
Campbell pleaded guilty to several criminal charges: disorderly conduct; threatening, resisting, and intentionally interfering with a government employee; violating the lawful order of a government employee; being under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance to a degree that may endanger oneself or others; and contempt of court for refusing to comply with Magistrate Judge Carmen’s warrant to collect a blood sample.
Campbell was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment, a five-year term of unsupervised probation, and banned from The Park for five years. He was also ordered to pay $1,550 in fines and a $50 special assessment fee.
“We understand that people are eager to get out this summer and enjoy our national parks; however, this type of behavior is unacceptable. Thanks to the quick actions taken by park rangers and the park vendor’s security officers, no one was seriously harmed,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray. “Stay sober, because unruly and intoxicated behavior will only earn you a spot with the jailbirds rather than enjoying the beauty and adventure of Yellowstone.”
