Earlier this month the Park County Sheriff’s Office released its statistics from the 2020 year.
COVID-19 made a significant influence on a number of different operations for deputies, most notably taking individuals into custody.
“We reduced those contacts with COVID-19 concerns,” said Undersheriff Andy Varian.
When the pandemic hit, the department made it a priority to take fewer suspects into custody in order to reduce risk of contagion inside the Park County Detention Center, by issuing citations instead. As a result, the average inmate population lowered by 34% and total detention bookings dropped by 22%. Warrant service attempts were also reduced by 40%.
Although these numbers represented a marked drop from 2019, all three of those categories have been declining for the last 2-5 years.
Property damage also saw a large uptick this year, which Varian attributed to a number of road signs being stolen on County Road 2AB and in the Powell area.
Although this year saw a large increase in damage cases, it was actually a return to the mean, as there were a similar number of property damage cases dating back to 2016.
Case investigations increased by 9% and traffic stops also increased by 18%.
Search and Rescue calls showed one of the greatest increases at 106%. Regarding the latter, it was once again a return to the norm, with the 16 calls made in 2019, the lowest sum seen since at least 2010.
Unattended deceased bodies found decreased by 22%. This category most commonly applies to elderly residents who have died of natural causes in their own homes.
Although the number dropped in 2020, it was a more average year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.