The Cody Police Department would like your help in identifying a suspect in a vehicle burglary.
Cody police officers are investigating the incident that occurred Friday at the turnout in front of the entrance to Beck Lake Park. Between 3:45-4:10 p.m., someone smashed the window of a vehicle parked in the parking lot and stole a wallet from inside.
Officers were able to collect a video from the doorbell camera of a nearby residence showing the alleged suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene. The vehicle is described as a mid-2000s black or dark blue four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, or similar make.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned the victim’s debit and credit cards were used to make large purchases at Walmart and Albertsons shortly after the wallet was stolen. Video was obtained of the person using the victim’s cards at Walmart.
That person is described as being 5’08”-6’0” tall, 180-210 pounds, husky build and light complexion.
If anyone has any information about the possible identity of the person in this photo, contact the Cody Police Department, (307) 527-8700. If you wish to make an anonymous report, visit cityofcody-wy.gov/.../Contact-Us-Dropdown-42.
