According to the Steamboat Pilot newspaper, Dr. Clint Devin, 46, died Friday when the small plane he was piloting crashed near Steamboat Springs, Colo., on a flight from Cody.
Devin worked with Yellowstone Sports Medicine as an orthopedic surgeon. He was affiliated with both Cody Regional Health and Powell Valley Healthcare.
On approach to the local airport, Denver Air Center lost contact with Devin at around 6 p.m., Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar told the Pilot on Saturday morning.
According to the Pilot story, the air center contacted the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, which tracked the plane to the area of Emerald Mountain, west of Steamboat. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers used snowmobiles to access the top of Emerald and located the plane. Devin was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Saturday evening, Steamboat Spine and Orthopaedic Clinic put out a statement about Devin.
"All of us at Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute are devastated by the loss of our colleague and friend, Dr. Clint Devin, in plane crash on Friday," the statement read. "With deep sadness we spread our collective arms around Clint’s wife, Jessica, his two sons and their extended family."
