Despite a host of changes due to COVID-19, the Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale is looking like another success.
As of late last week, the show had topped $700,000 in sales, and Laurel Thompson at the Cody Chamber said that number will rise with many works still available to purchase.
“Our sales typically top $1 million, so we are hopeful that additional pieces will still sell, taking us closer to the historical number,” she said. “I think we are all pretty happy with the event turnout and sales, and hope patrons continue to support us through online purchases over the next couple of weeks.”
Unsold works from the Scout’s Miniature, Buy-it-now, Quick Draw and live auction events are still available for purchase online at rendezvousroyale.org.
In the live auction, which was live-streamed from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West to a viewing party on 12th street, Michael Blessing’s work “The Keeper” was the top seller at $34,000.
“Land of Buffalo” by Nicholas Coleman fetched $30,000, and Mark Eberhard’s “Snow Owls” sold for $25,000.
Chamber executive director Tina Hoebelheinrich said the sales for the live auction specifically are 80% of normal, while the shows that have gone completely digital are averaging 70% of normal.
She’s hoping as Quick Draw works go live they’ll also sell well.
“It’s good stuff,” she said.
Beyond the money, Hoebelheinrich said the feedback she has received has been almost entirely positive, even with a show that was thrown together far more quickly than usual and that included a hiccup – the live auction started an hour late.
“It was amazing, I really was so proud of my team, they executed, saw obstacles and overcame them,” Hoebelheinrich said. “It was a really good, exhausting experience.”
People who attended the events and the business owners involved in them agreed.
“Artists had a good time, businesses had a good time,” Hoebelheinrich said. “I couldn’t believe how busy it was downtown.
“Having a lot more people exposed to it will help the Quick Draw succeed wherever it is next year.”
Major Awards:
Spirit of the Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale: “Where the Missouri Breaks” by Ezra Tucker
Two-Dimensional Award: “Back Track” by Adam Smith
Three-Dimensional Award: “Renegade” by Jeffrey Rudolph
Judges Awards for Excellence: “Buffalo Heart” by Krystii Melaine; “Get Off My Lawn” by Dustin Van Wechel; “Bar Room Bandit” by Sherry Salari Sander
Judges Award for Innovation: “Old Town” by Charles Ringer
Live Auction Gallery People’s Choice Awards: “Caught by an Unexpected Snow” by Ty Barhaug; “Rally on the Ridge” by Mark Kelso
Fine Art Connoisseur Awards: Mark Eberhard - Fine Art Connoisseur full-page ad award valued at $3,995 for “Snowy Owls”
LaQuincey Reed - Fine Art Connoisseur half-page ad award valued at $2,150 (for sculpture during the quick draw)
