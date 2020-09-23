Mullen Fire grows to 13,504 acres,
evacuations expand
RAWLINS (WNE) – The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest southwest of Centennial spread rapidly Sunday and Monday in extremely rugged terrain, dense vegetation and live, blowdown and beetle-killed deadfall lodgepole pine trees.
After more accurate mapping, the fire has consumed 13,504 acres with 2% containment as of about 4 p.m. Tuesday according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Incident Information website for the fire.
Strong, gusty winds pushed the fire in multiple directions, but mostly to the east and northeast.
Areas under mandatory evacuations include: Lake Creek community; Rambler community; Rob Roy community; and the Keystone communities of Keystone proper, lower Keystone, Langford/Ricker, Moore’s Gulch and 507C cabin grouping.
A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for the Centennial Valley, including private land along Fox Creek Road, the communities of Albany and Centennial, extending northwest along Highway 130 and all areas of Highway 11. Highway 130 north of the fire is currently open.
The fire has crossed Forest Service Road 500 on the north, Forest Service Road 511 on the northeast, Forest Service Road 512 to the south and is active in the Sheep Creek drainage.
At 6 a.m. Tuesday, command of the fire was transferred to the Rocky Mountain Area Incident Management Blue Team. Firefighting efforts continue to prioritize public and firefighter safety and protection of nearby communities and other values at risk.
About 100 firefighting personnel are working the fire, assessing structures in evacuated areas nearest the fire, and preparing defenses to protect those structures.
Aerial firefighting successfully defended the Rambler community by applying retardant along roads where prior fire mitigation projects had reduced the available fuels.
East Jackson on alert for prowler targeting women with unlocked houses
JACKSON (WNE) – Ever since police announced Monday that they’re investigating four recent reports of a man preying on women in East Jackson, detectives’ phones have been ringing with tips and leads.
Detectives can’t say for sure, but they wonder if the recent cases are connected to a rash of break-ins and assaults on the same street in 2013 and 2014.
Those cases involved a prowler who would go in houses in the East Kelly Avenue area late at night and assault sleeping women. He entered through unlocked windows and doors, police said.
At least two recent cases, from Sept. 5, are similar.
“The guy enters the house and spoons with her, and she wakes up and it isn’t her boyfriend,” Sgt. Russ Ruschill said.
The victim started yelling and fighting with the guy, who left, reports said.
Another case was reported just two hours later and three blocks away.
“She wakes up to him touching her,” Ruschill said.
Neither victim knew the intruder.
Those cases are being investigated as voyeurism and sexual battery and are the most similar to the crimes that were committed and are still unsolved from 2013 and 2014.
The victims in all the cases, old and new, live close to each other, police said, which is what makes them wonder if they’re looking for the same guy they never found in 2014.
“I can’t say if it’s the same person doing these things,” Ruschill said.
The victims are mostly young, petite women, Ruschill said.
“I don’t have a good description of the person,” he said. “I just know there are some members of our community who are in danger because of this behavior.”
Police urge residents to be careful to lock doors and windows at night.
