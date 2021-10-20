On Tuesday, officials with the Shoshone National Forest released an environmental assessment for the Travel Management Planning process for motorized use. With the release of this assessment, and all associated documents, a 30-day public comment period begins.
Details of the Environmental Assessment and all maps are located on the Shoshone National Forest website at go.usa.gov/xMfQu. Comments on the Environmental Assessment should be submitted in writing via one of the following means:
Send an email to SM.FS.shonfcomment@usda.gov with “Shoshone NF Travel Management Planning Project” in the subject line or via regular mail to Mark Foster (Environmental Coordinator), Shoshone National Forest, 808 Meadow Lane Avenue, Cody, WY 82414.
With the on-going health concerns related to large gatherings, the Shoshone National Forest will hold virtual public meetings during the first week of November. Additional information on how to attend those meetings will be forthcoming; the schedule will be as follows:
•Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti Ranger districts – 6 p.m. Nov. 2
•Wind River Ranger District – 6 p.m. Nov. 3
•Washakie Ranger District – 6 p.m. Nov. 4
Contact Public Affairs Officer Kristie Salzmann at Kristie.l.salzmann@usda.gov with any questions concerning these scheduled public meetings.
For additional information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone
As America’s first national forest, the Shoshone National Forest has 2.4 million acres of diverse terrain and a mission to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the forest to meet the needs of present and future generations.
