Early voting is now open in Park County for the August primary.
People can go to the courthouse to vote early in person or request a mail ballot. Early voting is available weekdays until Aug. 12. County clerk Colleen Renner advised that mail ballots should be requested early to allow time for them to be mailed back in time to be counted.
For people who would like to see how the voting machines work, there will be an opportunity July 21 at the Park County Courthouse.
Primary election day is Aug. 16.
People who asked for an absentee ballot ahead of time had theirs mailed out July 1.
Renner said people can begin requesting an absentee ballot Jan. 1 of that election year. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is the day before the election, but that only works logistically for people who will come to the office to pick one up and then bring it back on election day.
