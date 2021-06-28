Cassandra Iverson has an extra reason to celebrate during the busy Fourth of July week in Cody. The day before Independence Day is her son’s birthday.
“So we make a ‘weekend out of it’ starting (the) celebration on the second of July,” she said. “We usually either go camping with long distance family at our special spot in the Big Horns. Or if we don’t go camping we usually try to hit the Cody parade and then do a barbecue with family friends and wait to light off fireworks.”
The Enterprise asked locals on social media what their plans are for the week and received a mix of answers, from people looking forward to diving into the festivities and those looking to stay as far away as possible.
Mason Carmon said he’d be leaving town to avoid the crowds. Others said they’d be staying home, maybe smoking meat or barbecuing.
That doesn’t mean locals who don’t venture into downtown won’t be enjoying themselves, especially when it comes to the fireworks show.
“Stay home,” Scott Benson said. “Best seats in house.”
Others said they’ll be working during the week, while the owner of one restaurant said being busy is all the more reason to enjoy Independence Day itself.
Courtney Hooper, who runs Yellowstone Cutthroat Guest Ranch in Wapiti, has a whole day planned.
“5K, parade, hanging someplace after that, usually the Irma, then off to the rodeo and then fireworks,” she said. “I love the Fourth in Cody. It’s the one day during the season we close so all of our employees can enjoy the festivities.”
