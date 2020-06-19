A 10th case of COVID-19 was reported in Park County on Friday afternoon, bringing the county to a total of eight active cases.
According to a Friday Facebook post made by Dr. Aaron Billin, Park County public health officer, the newest case is an adult Cody female that tested positive for the virus at Powell Valley Healthcare. PVHC has a curbside testing program that has been diagnosing many of the recent county cases.
Billin said the woman is a spouse of an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week. That spouse’s profession is unknown at this time. A Cody childcare worker tested positive for the virus on Thursday.
There are now six active Cody cases and two in Powell. Two cases reported earlier in the spring recovered in April and May. Zero cases are being reported as requiring hospitalization at this time.
In total, there have been seven Cody cases and three in Powell.
Also on Friday afternoon, Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer, delayed making a decision on the county’s variance request for normal spacing between restaurant and bar tables, and removal of the requirement that kitchen workers must wear face masks as long as they have been screened for COVID-19. If approved, the spacing restriction will only apply to businesses that have 50 or fewer people inside.
“I do have some concerns with the timing of this action, given the recent increases in cases in Park County and ongoing investigations into those cases,” Harrist said in her email response to Billin.
Harrist said she will make a decision on the variance early next week when the Park County virus picture becomes more clear.
“This is consistent with what I did in May when another county requested a variance to the then-current statewide orders but at the same time identified a case with potentially multiple high risk exposures,” Harrist said. “After further investigation over the next several days, it was determined it was appropriate for the variances to be approved.”
Harrist is referencing Campbell County, to which she stalled in response to a variance request after the county’s 16th case became confirmed in early May.
In the past eight days, eight cases have been diagnosed in Park County.
Harrist mentioned how transmission at a Uinta County bar in late May spread the virus quickly in that county, now sitting at 90 active cases. Two restaurants there have closed in response to the virus and health care providers have been impacted.
Harrist said she anticipates Gov. Mark Gordon’s next public health order that will be unveiled next week for a July 1 start, will have relaxed restaurant restrictions similar to what Park County is requesting.
“It’s very disappointing,” said Park County Commissioner Jake Fulkerson in response to Harrist’s decision. “I thought we had a good idea what she was looking for. Everybody is a little spooked right now, it’s spooky times.”
Harrist went on to clarify that although she is allowing the Cody Stampede Rodeo to occur, the exemption request that was approved for that event was different in that the Stampede is an outdoor business event that is hosting households separated by six feet.
Billin also mentioned in his Friday post that the Stampede Rodeo will be allowed to have a 45% capacity in the stands, for a total of 2,835 spectators.
