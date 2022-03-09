A well-known local geographic landmark may be named after renowned painter Jackson Pollock in the near future.
At their meeting March 1, Park County commissioners voted 3-2 to approve making a recommendation to name a mountain off of the Chief Joseph Highway as Mount Jackson Pollock. The 6,616-foot mountain, nicknamed by some as “Red Hill” for its red sandstone rock face, has no official name. It is located on property owned by the Two Dot Ranch.
Certain members of the community have also raised concerns that this landmark should have a name that reflects Native American heritage.
Pollock is one of the most highly regarded American artists of the 20th century. He was born in Cody, but moved away when he was 10 months old.
“Even though he was in Cody for a short period of time, he brought a lot of awareness to the West,” commissioner Joe Tilden said.
Cody resident Dewey Vanderhoff lobbied for the designation at the commissioners meeting. There is no commemoration for Pollock anywhere in Cody.
“Cody, Wyoming, home to, birthplace of the most famous artist of the 20th century, has nothing,” Vanderhoff said. “Buffalo Bill up the ying- yang, we’ve got nothing on Jackson Pollock.”
The name request was originally submitted to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names by Gregory Constantine, a Michigan artist and retired art professor.
Constantine first came across Red Hill when visiting Cody one summer around 2016. He said he was taken aback by the rock face’s “wonderful, colorful strata,” the shapes of which reminded him of a series of paintings he’d made in the 1960s.
It inspired him to start creating new paintings with Red Hill as a focus, making 34 variations of the formation, he said. He named the first piece “Cody.”
“I just couldn’t stop, I was obsessed by it,” Constantine said in a phone interview. “I felt like Vincent Van Gogh, I just got lost in the work.”
The Board of Geographic Names does not permit a geographic feature to be named after a living person, so Constantine couldn’t request naming the mountain after himself as he’d wanted. He initially tried to circumvent this roadblock by naming it after 6th century Pope Gregory I, and proposed the mountain be called Mont Saint Gregoire. This proposal was immediately rejected by the board, so he later settled on Pollock.
Constantine said he considers Pollock, “without a doubt, the most influential and important American artist of the 20th century,” permanently impacting the art world with his works. Before Pollock, he said popular art was primarily influenced by European styles.
“What Jackson Pollock did was turn his back on Europe,” Constantine said. “The art world was so attached to the European traditions of making art. He broke that off.”
Pollock was a major figure in the abstract expressionist movement. According to the Musuem of Modern Art, the large majority of his work is made up of “drip paintings,” busy and colorful patterns filled with lines and splotches, pictures of organized chaos.
Pollock did not make Western art, nor did he ever move back to Cody before passing away in 1956. Vanderhoff said although Pollock’s connections to Cody may not run deep, he did make a few road trips to the area during his adult life. Vanderhoff contrasted this with many of the well-known Western artists who have work on display at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West but have never visited Cody.
According to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Pollock influenced famous Western painter and Cody resident Harry Jackson. The two were friends, and Jackson cited Pollock as one of his great influences, even using Pollock’s living room for his wedding ceremony. There were elements of Pollock’s style that could be seen in Jackson’s work.
“He always had a lot to say about how Jackson Pollock helped him become a famous artist,” said Ruffin Prevost, editor of the Center’s Points West magazine.
Native American
homage
Local art gallery owner Sue Simpson Gallagher said although she thinks there needs to be a local designation for Pollock somewhere, it should not be on Red Hill. She finds it troubling that a piece of land likely frequented by Native American tribes may now be named after a white man.
“I strongly believe it’s not the thing to name for Jackson (Pollock),” Simpson Gallagher said. “It’s a sacred formation that has been received as such by everybody that has lived here.”
The Center of the West issued a similar but less direct statement about the naming.
“Though the appropriateness of renaming a local landmark after Jackson Pollock deserves further critical discussion, the recent decision of the Park County commissioners serves as a catalyst for thinking about how we might recognize the fact that Pollock was born here in Cody,” said art historian Karen McWhorter, who serves as the Collier-Read Director of Curatorial, Education, and Museum Services. “Perhaps through public programs and otherwise, within an art museum context, we at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West can contribute to expanding recognition of Cody as Jackson Pollock’s birthplace.”
Red Butte, a similar looking landmark near Rattlesnake Mountain, was the site of the first Native American trading post built in the region in 1880, according to information provided by the Heart Mountain Ranch Preserve on a trail sign. Pat O’Hara Mountain was originally called Blue Bead Mountain by the Native Crow, and nearby Heart Mountain was a sacred destination for their tribe.
Red Butte is also the gravesite of Frank White Beaver Powell, a part-Native American man who was friends with Buffalo Bill Cody and nicknamed Medicine Chief of the Winnebagoes for his work caring for Native American communities across the frontier.
Tylis Bad Bear, a prominent leader in the Crow tribe, said the Crow territory encompassed the entire Big Horn Basin, stretching nearly 30 million acres between current day Bozeman and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bad Bear said he would like to see Red Hill named after his father, Grant Bulltail. Bulltail was a Crow tribal elder, pipe lighter, oral historian, U.S. marine, published author and teacher who was a recipient of a 2019 National Heritage Fellowship, the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts. He emceed an annual event celebrating Heart Mountain’s Native American heritage before passing away in 2020.
There are pending proposals from multiple tribes to change Yellowstone National Park’s Hayden Valley to Buffalo Nations Valley and to refer to Mount Doane as First Peoples Mountain.
A similar effort is occurring to rename Squaw Teats outside Meeteetse. Last November, Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland declared the term “squaw” derogatory and issued a Secretarial Order to rename all 660 locations across the nation using that word. There are also two different Squaw creeks and a Squaw Peak in Park County that are being scrutinized. Five nearby geographical landmarks were identified for each site to help determine new names.
Moving forward
Vanderhoff believes the Pollock name could bring new visitors to Park County from the art community.
“Not only will it be a recognition, but it will be a tourist spot,” commissioner Scott Mangold said in agreement.
Commissioners Lee Livingston and Lloyd Thiel voted against supporting the designation.
“I’m not arguing that he’s a famous artist,” said Livingston, indicating he would prefer commemorating Pollock with a sign somewhere out of Cody city limits. “He came from Cody, but I don’t see naming an outdoor geographic feature after him. To me, it doesn’t fit.”
Commissioner Chairman Dossie Overfield, although voting to support the naming, said the county will not pay or help find funds for any accompanying signage.
The commissioners’ letter of support for Mt. Jackson Pollock and any other submitted public comments will be brought before the Wyoming Board of Geographic Names to discuss at its next meeting May 18. That board will then make a recommendation to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which meets monthly and publishes quarterly lists of new or changed names of geographic features. Tribal governments will also be given an opportunity to provide input at the national level.
“It’s not a done deal, but I will celebrate when it happens,” Constantine said.
Those who would like to submit a comment on the Mount Pollock proposal to the state board can email shelley.messer@wyo.gov.
