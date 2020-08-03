Although three of the four Park County commissioner candidates taking the bandshell stage at City Park Wednesday for a Republican candidate forum didn’t vary drastically in their stances, each did offer a distinct platform and small nuances where they differed.
How they would solve the county’s budget issues was the primary question asked of the three candidates at the event hosted by the Park County Republican Women.
Challenger Ted Smith said he would like to reduce the amount of county commissioners from five to three while current Powell City Councilman Scott Mangold would like to get the City of Powell to use the county’s landfill services again as a source of new revenue.
Mangold said Powell is spending about $370,000 annually with the City of Billings to bring its garbage to that municipality.
“If we can convince Powell to bring its $370,000 to town, maybe we can convince Cody to do a flat rate, maybe Meeteetse to do a flat rate, maybe Keele Sanitation to do a flat rate as well,” he said. “Just getting Powell more involved in the landfill issue will be a good start.”
If revenues still fall short after that idea is exhausted, Mangold said he would consider cutting maintenance to certain roads and offering employees incentives for retiring. As a last resort, he said he would cut employees.
Mangold said he wants more collaboration between the county’s municipalities and transparency between the commissioners and the public, and plans to write frequent articles to that effect if elected.
Incumbent Jake Fulkerson, running for his second term, said he has been looking at outside-the-box ways to save the county money. He touted the efforts he has pursued researching subdividing and selling off some of the Park County Complex land and finding tenants for the building.
“They’re one-time deals but those could bring maybe $1 million into the reserves,” he said.
He also mentioned his part in bringing Park County Drug Court to the Complex, which will allow the county to sell its Beck Avenue building.
Although neither Mangold or Smith would consider cutting from the county’s road and bridge fund, Fulkerson said he would.
Fulkerson emphasized his financial background and projects the recent economic collapse to only last a few years before a bounce back occurs.
“I think Park County and the State of Wyoming are really going to have to make some decisions in the next two years,” he said. “I see us hitting rock bottom in the next two years and then coming out of it.”
Smith criticized commissioner Lloyd Thiel for charging the county mileage expenses for when he travels to attend some meetings at the courthouse from his home in Clark. Despite the fact that Thiel is statutorily allowed to do this, Smith said he finds it “unforgivable.”
Incumbent Lee Livingston, running for a third term, didn’t attend the event.
Although only a smattering of spectators attended the July 28 forum in Powell and the forum in Cody in-person, more than 1,000 people watched online through Facebook.
“If we can just continue to do things with safety and get information out to the public, that’s our main goal,” said Barb Poley, an organizer with Park County Republican Women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.