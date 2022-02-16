A Cody man with an extensive criminal history was sentenced to 6-8 years in prison for resisting arrest with police officers last summer.
Joshua Porter attempted to kick and wrestle with officers while in the presence of young children. During his arrest, Porter resisted officers at multiple junctures, stuck his face in a puddle and spat in the face of a law enforcement officer.
Authorities were originally called to Porter’s home last June on a domestic dispute report. Dispatch informed them Porter had a history of resisting arrest and performing violence against law enforcement.
Cody police officer Jason Potter arrived to find a woman and one of her daughters in tears standing outside their house, according to court documents. Porter, 42, was standing at the front door of the residence and immediately started berating the woman and threatening Potter. The officer said Porter was yelling so loud his voice could be heard throughout the entire 16th Street neighborhood.
Porter started approaching the officer, telling him, “Let’s go m—, I am going to f— you up.”
Potter pulled out his Taser and ordered Porter to stop, which he did about 20 feet from the officer, turning and then returning to the inside of his home. The mother pleaded with Potter to get her 3-year-old daughter out of the home.
Police learned Porter had an active warrant out of Laramie County and told him he needed to leave the house, which he refused to do and slammed the front door. When police approached the home with Tasers drawn, Porter opened the door and swore at the officers, prompting them to shoot him in the chest with a Taser.
“The Taser had the desired effect, and Josh fell to the floor and behind the door,” Potter wrote in the affidavit.
Porter resisted officers’ attempts to put him in handcuffs, and when they entered the home he attempted to kick Cody police Sgt. Beau Egger.
Once officers had him in handcuffs, Porter was brought to his feet. He then knocked a shelf off the wall while throwing his head back trying to headbutt the officers. As all this was happening, a small child sat nearby with her eyes covered.
Having brought him outside, officers instructed Porter to sit down but he refused, actively throwing his head and shoulders at them. When they placed their hands on him again he attempted to headbutt the officers.
“As we waited for an ambulance to arrive Josh continued to verbally threaten all the officers (and) stated he is going to hurt our wives and kids when he gets out,” Potter wrote.
Potter pushed Porter to the ground to get control of him, which is when the officer said the defendant put his own face in a drain puddle, claiming the officers were attempting to drown him. Potter said he immediately pulled him up when saw what he was doing.
While being escorted to a patrol vehicle, Porter started swinging his shoulders again and knocked off Egger’s body camera. While receiving a medical evaluation at the detention center, Porter spat in Egger’s face.
Porter pleaded guilty to interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor charge. Another charge for interference, as well as aggravated assault and battery on a detention officer and breach of peace, was dismissed as part of his plea deal.
District Court Judge Bill Simpson sentenced Porter on Jan. 6. He will receive credit for 213 days served and must also pay $275 in court fees.
Porter has already served 6-8 years in prison for conspiracy to deliver marijuana in Park County, and has two out-of-state felony convictions and one successful prison escape on his record. He was released from custody on the marijuana charge in December 2017.
In 2012 he was also the victim of a second-degree murder attempt. That altercation allegedly stemmed from a dispute about marijuana and money.
During his initial hearing for the marijuana charge, Porter flipped over a courtroom table and was dragged out of the room while resisting officers.
