It was “almost immediately” following the Sept. 11 attacks that Powell resident Matthew Bessler said he was deployed into Afghanistan.
Bessler, who worked in special ops, was at home in Powell in between deployments on that fateful day when the World Trade Center towers were hit. A total of 2,763 people died after the two planes slammed into the structures. For many it was a defining moment in their lives as they looked through the lens of the situation they were in 20 years ago.
A range of emotions filled his head when he got the news, at first evoking memories of the time he served in Somalia in 1993.
“It was kind of the same emotions I had from hearing gunfire there – a little scared anxiety,” he said. “But then I became mad.”
It wasn’t long before his phone started ringing off the hook for him to report to Fort Bragg, N.C.
From Afghanistan, Bessler later moved on to Iraq where he had six deployments alone. There, Bessler became an explosives detector, working with his bomb sniffing Belgian Malinois dog Mike. It was the pair’s duty to fish out the countless bombs that ensnared U.S. military action in the Iraq War. Bessler finished his 21-year career with nine tours and 19 combat deployments.
Every area resident old enough to remember has a story of Sept. 11 and how that day impacted them.
Special operator
Todd Bray, one of the leaders of local organization Downrange Warriors, has spent the last few weeks talking with younger veterans about a personal hurt he’s already experienced once before.
Bray started his career in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and then transitioned into being a special operator for most of his career.
“What I’ve said to a lot of these guys, is those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it,” he said. “I have tried to give these guys some perspective. This is a very personal wound to a new generation of warriors. Many I talked to joined because of 9/11. And my very last mission was 9/11.”
Now, 20 years later, a new group of veterans, he said, is dealing with the hurt of seeing the U.S. depart Afghanistan, leaving behind many of the Afghans the soldiers worked and fought with.
“Veterans are broken-hearted,” he said.
U.S. Marine veteran
Powell resident Harold Wages said he regretted not deploying to Afghanistan after Sept. 11 with many of the U.S. Marines he had trained with in the 1990s. After four years active duty he left the service in 1998 to try and salvage a marriage and return to the construction work he had already excelled at in his early 20s before joining.
When he joined, he heard the tales of Gulf War veterans. After he left, he heard from friends who deployed early and encountered little resistance, and then from his brother, who was stationed in Afghanistan along the Pakistan border, struggling with military brass that dictated nearly impossible rules of engagement.
“I do wish I would have stayed on, but it’s hard on the body. I had gotten hurt, and I don’t know how much longer I could’ve been retained,” Wages said, adding that the Marines didn’t take too much care bringing injured soldiers back up to full strength.
“Every guy who didn’t go in, every guy that survived, you had that survivor’s remorse. I was just as able as that guy, I could have taken that bullet. All gave some, some gave all.”
Brooklyn firefighter
Wapiti resident Lou Caserta was a Brooklyn, N.Y., firefighter at the time of the 9/11 attacks. Caserta was lucky enough to be off-duty that day.
But he wasn’t lucky enough to be removed from the tragedy. Caserta said he, like nearly any firefighter working in the New York City area at the time, knew firefighters who died in the buildings.
“It was a sad day obviously,” he said. “All those guys … just horrific.”
Caserta kept working as a full-time firefighter until about two years ago when he retired and moved to Wyoming. He still serves as a volunteer firefighter with the Wapiti Fire Department.
Tennessee Valley Authority officer
Wapiti resident Steve Bellamy had a peculiar connection to the 9/11 attacks as a Tennessee Valley Authority officer. The day after the attacks, Bellamy was called on to drive to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and pick up TVA employees who were stranded there.
While waiting for about 45 minutes at a road juncture within eyesight of the Pentagon, Bellamy took in the grizzly sight of people operating two cranes. One was working to put out the smoldering rebar and metal in the building, and the other removing bodies and dismembered body parts and placing them into body bags.
“It sure was sickening,” Bellamy said.
The Pentagon attacks would have actually been much more fatal if the plane had struck the building higher up. Most of the damage was caused to the exterior wall of the building, in a section that was being operated by far fewer people than normal. In all, 125 people perished in the attack.
“It was terrible, but it could have been much worse,” he said.
The mood lightened for Bellamy when they got on the road back to Tennessee, with their rental van jam packed with 10 people, some of which had to sit on co-workers laps.
“A college kid even got a ride back,” he laughed.
U.S. Army veteran
Bessler is well-connected with many veterans as he works with Downrange Warriors, a local organization dedicated to providing courses and activities for veterans to help overcome PTS. He said the timing of the 20th anniversary with the recent pull out of troops from Afghanistan has been hard on many veterans like himself. Like most troops fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq, he lost many fellow soldiers in the line of duty.
“It feels like what we were there for was for nothing,” he said. “But it is for something. It is not for nought.”
He questions President Joe Biden’s troop withdrawal and sees the act as retreating from an ally in the fight against tyranny.
“We don’t want it here, what were we supposed to do?” he questioned.
But for those struggling with post-traumatic stress or other strong emotions in regards to recent events, Bessler has some simple advice. He said veterans need to learn how to move forward and not dwell on what happened in the past.
“You can’t let that consume you,” Bessler said. “You have to continue to have faith in what this country stands for. It’s about finding peace in who you are today.”
If you are a veteran struggling with PTS call 1-800-273-8255 and then press 1 or send a text to 838255. To learn more about Downrange Warriors visit downrangewarriors.org or call (763) 267-4542.
