Dominic Gibson loved the Wyoming outdoors, his family and using his hands and smarts to find solutions to problems.
His latest project, his fiance Tara McCarthy said, was his recently bought used Honda scooter.
“That was his project recently,” she said. “He was making parts for it, mapping out plans for it. Everything he did was always a project.”
His mother, Kelly Lohstreter, remembered how she’d be sitting in her backyard and hear her son come up the road toward her house. Then she’d see him wearing his helmet, riding the scooter he’d spent so much time to keep running.
“He looked so cute, but he’d never let me take his picture,” Lohstreter said.
Gibson, 24, was struck by a van Aug. 2 while driving east on the Greybull Highway, riding to see his mother and help clean up her yard. He died of his injuries the following day.
He’d been on the way to Beacon Hill Road, taking the back way to get to his mother’s house.
A driver in a rented van that had pulled up to the stop sign to turn left from the Meeteetse Highway onto the Greybull Highway began turning left, at which point Gibson collided with the front driver’s side of the Chrysler.
Trooper Brett Tillery said the incident remains under investigation. The initial report listed driver inattention on the part of the Chrysler driver as a possible cause to be looked into.
Gibson, who was wearing his helmet, was assisted on the scene by passers-by before first responders arrived. He was taken to Cody Regional Health and then to Billings.
Lohstreter said she believed that had there been a Level 1 Trauma Center closer, her youngest son may have survived. She wants to work on bringing better facilities closer as a way to honor his memory.
“I want to work on that in my son’s name,” she said.
McCarthy said she’d like to at least to work to raise funds for more equipment for the hospital.
Gibson is survived by a large family that loved him, including Lohstreter and father Carlo Gibson, a son Braden Thomas American Horse, and his fiancé and love of his life McCarthy, whom he had been in a relationship with for the past 10 years and had known since Dominic was in the 6th grade.
“Dominic was creative, talented, intelligent, an avid adventurer, gentle, kind, funny, the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to help someone else,” McCarthy said. “His happy places were in the mountains hiking, camping, fishing, rock hounding, kayaking. That was his therapy. We also shared a big love for animals and they brought us a lot of joy. He inspired and encouraged me every day to do the things I love and to never give up.”
He was the youngest of four children on his father’s side, and the youngest of his mother’s six children.
Gibson went to school in both Powell and Cody, last at Cody High School, before getting his GED. Lohstreter said he worked in concrete and then switched to a job at Ace Hardware in Cody, which she said fit her youngest child’s spirit and knowledge.
“Dominic went out of his way, he was just a nice guy, very smart,” she said. “He sat here on a couch with a notebook, pencil and designed a piece for his carburetor, then had a friend 3D print it for him.
“His mind was so brilliant.”
When he wasn’t helping in Ace’s rental center or working on his scooter, he was on the water.
Sister Mariah Vasilijevic would on occasion join him in a kayak. She recalled one time they found the entrance to a small stream on lower Beck Lake – his favorite spot – and had to scoot over the ground to get through.
“It was a fun time,” she said. “He seemed happy, where he should be.
“He was the embodiment of what Wyoming had to offer anybody. It was very much his home.”
Gibson would hunt for shed antlers and Lohstreter said he seemed to find arrowheads everyone else would miss.
Vasilijevic said hiking with him would turn into rock-hunting expeditions.
“We found a couple rocks, and every time he would explain the type of rock, where it was created,” she recalled. “He was very in depth with everything he did. He was patient. When you took the time to do what he wanted to do, he took the time to actually enjoy that time with you.”
With his fiance and miniature pincer, he would embark on explorations around the country.
“We had so many incredible adventures traveling around Wyoming and around the country, it was a guarantee no matter where we were he’d find a body of water to throw a fishing pole into, whether it was a pond, a stream, a lake, or the ocean,” McCarthy said. “He was my best friend in the entire world, my other half, the person who could make me laugh until I cried and the person to always ground me and keep me calm.
“This world and our lives will never be the same without him but I will forever cherish the time spent with him and the memories that will live on in my mind forever.”
The family will hold a service on his birthday Oct. 9 at Beck Lake – his favorite spot when he needed to catch a fish.
To support the family with funeral expenses, visit gofundme.com/f/please-help-my-brother-dominic.
