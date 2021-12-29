A lot happened in 2021, both good and bad, in the Cody area.
As the year comes to a close, the editorial staff have gathered together a list, in no particular order, of some of the stories over the last year that made the most impact.
Cody firefighter dies
Wildland forest fighter and Cody resident Tim Hart passed away in June from injuries sustained while fighting a forest fire in southern New Mexico. Hart returned home to a hero’s welcome in Cody, with hundreds attending ceremonies held for him at Yellowstone Regional Airport and funeral procession that ran through town. A public service was held for Hart about a week later at Spike Vannoy Field, with Gov. Mark Gordon and U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christensen speaking at the event. A bill has now been entered into Congress known as “Tim’s Act,” advocating for more resources and higher pay for forest firefighters.
Clark fire kills one
Unseasonably warm temperatures and dry and windy conditions allowed a wildland fire to spark in Clark in November. There was one death, three homes, seven outbuildings and a bridge lost in the fire. Cindy Ruth, the wife of Clark volunteer fireman Jerry Ruth, passed away in the fire. The fire grew extremely quickly initially, traveling at a scattered, unpredictable manner due to the wind gusts that were measured as high as 124 mph.
Couple charged with
first degree murder
Cody residents Carolyn Aune and Moshe Williams were charged with child abuse that led to the death of 2-year old Paisleigh Williams, a charge of first degree murder in Wyoming. The couple’s arrest stemmed from an incident occurring in late March, when officers responded to the Cody Regional Health emergency room at the request of the hospital staff to investigate a report of an alleged abuse involving the child. When Williams brought his child to the emergency room the child was unresponsive and emergency personnel noticed numerous bruises on her body, according to the affidavit.
Kanye leaves town
Hip Hop musician and fashion mogul Kanye West put his West Lake Ranch on the housing market as well as all of his commercial properties off Big Horn Avenue, closing his time in Cody. West spent around two years in Cody, buying the former Monster Lake Ranch and running a portion of his Yeezy brand operations from town. His most visible enterprise was a semi-permanent tent structure that he was given multiple extensions by the Cody Planning and Zoning board to remove, but never did.
Yellowstone has record year
Yellowstone National Park broke its all-time visitation record with 4.4 million visiting the Park through September. The Park is on pace to finish the year with 4.8 million visitors, about 600,000 more than the previous record set in 2016. This high level of traffic was attributed to people exhibiting “revenge travel,” making up for an inability to vacation due to the COVID-19 pandemic the prior year, and the social distancing provided by attending a national park. The effects of this traffic were particularly visible in Cody, with hotels and restaurants exceptionally busy, further exacerbated by workforce shortages throughout town.
Fighting vaccine
mandates
In November, The Biden administration enacted a series of vaccine mandates it had hinted at for months, targeting private businesses with more than 100 employees, health care workers and federal employees. Outrage over the rule by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid requiring workers be vaccinated against COVID or have an approved exemption was felt most locally, with a protest across the street from Cody regional Health. Later, employees would crowd into West Park Hospital Board meetings to express support for the administration, but also hope it would not be tough on the mandates. While the resulting policy seemed to work for most unvaccinated employees who either signed up for shots or took an exemption, it all became a moot point when the rule was held up in court.
Employee shortage
Employers struggled to find enough good employees this year, especially during the height of tourist season in the summer. Demand for services was high but available employee numbers were low due to a number of factors, from anxiety over COVID and federal unemployment assistance, to the high cost of living not being balanced out in many cases by the rise in wages. Businesses adapted, whether by not being open as often or restricting some services, and there are no longer quite as many now hiring signs now that tourists are a rare sighting.
School superintendent resigns
The Cody school board accepted the early resignation of superintendent Peg Monteith in July. Assistant superintendent Tim Foley was named interim superintendent and the board acquired the services of consulting firm McPherson and Jacobson to help lead the search for the next superintendent. Interviews for specific candidates will be conducted in January of 2022 and a new superintendent is expected to be announced the following month. In the fall, an investigation by the Cody Enterprise unveiled Monteith’s attempts to secure a contract for a consulting company with the district. The company was tied with Monteith and run by a friend. The school board eventually ended any discussion on the possibility of approving the contract.
COVID concerns
continue
The year began with COVID still a big concern, with cases high after the holidays, although the surge receded for much of the year and for awhile the story was more about how many people were getting vaccinated. In the fall, hospitalizations reached new highs as cases rose once again and doctors around the region spoke up to plead with people to get vaccinated. As the year ends, medical professionals are preparing for the possibility of yet another surge locally as much of the country has seen cases surge due to the Omicron variant.
Events return
If 2020 was the year of shut downs, 2021 was, at least to a large degree, the year much opened back up. After a scaled back event in 2020, the Cody Stampede was back in full over the July Fourth week, packing stands and delivering on an entertaining rodeo. Beyond the marquee events – The Independence Day parades and Rendezvous Royale were also mostly back to normal – many smaller events returned as well, from school performances to Santa Con.
Broncs repeat as 3A champions
Matt Nelson picked off three passes and returned two for touchdowns in a dominate 41-24 win over Jackson in Laramie as Cody repeated as the 3A state champions. Remy Broussard had an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown in third quarter that changed the face of the game. Luke Talich hit Drew Trotter in stride in the fourth quarter for a touchdown to put a stamp on a convincing victory.
Filly cross country wins state championship
The Cody Fillies cross country team won their third consecutive 3A state title and finished the season undefeated. Ava Stafford finished first overall, the first time a Fillies runner has won the individual state title. Cody placed four runners in the top 20 at the state meet.
Filly basketball makes 4A state title game
For the first time in history, the Cody Fillies basketball squad made it all the way to the 4A state championship game. Despite the 52-37 loss to Cheyenne East, it was a stellar end to a successful season. Torrie Schutzman led the Fillies with 13 points. Molly Hays added 10 points and Kennedi Niemann seven in the title game.
Fillies soccer second at state
It may not have been the ending they wanted, but the Fillies soccer team went 15-2-1 on the season only to drop a heartbreaker to Lander 2-1 in overtime in the 3A state soccer championship. Cody defeated Torrington and Worland on its way to the championship match. Autumn Wilson finished with the lone goal in the title game for the Fillies.
