Sorely needed pavement work will be ongoing this summer on a little more than a 10-mile stretch of U.S. 14-16-20 on the North Fork leading up to the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.
“It’s maintenance that’s got to be done,” WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers said. “We’ve got to do this work. That’s an important highway. We need to keep it in good condition.”
Work will start Monday – the east gate opens May 6 – and is slated to continue through August.
The $5.4 million project, west of Cody, will consist of rotomilling the existing pavement surface, a 2-inch pavement overlay, chip sealing, minor slope flattening, guardrail repair and other work.
Beers said drivers will rarely be stopped for a lengthy period of time as only one half of the roadway will be worked on at any one time, with pilot cars to lead traffic along the other lane.
“In evening and early morning there won’t be any delay, just reduced speed limits, but in the day they’ll be working,” he said. “Contractor will do its best to keep traffic flowing, but what a great place to get stopped, it’s the best scenery.”
The project extends east 10.25 miles to milepost 10.25 (Fishhawk Trailhead).
“The contractor is tentatively scheduled to begin work on May 2 with the guardrail repairs,” said WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. “Shoulder flattening and paving is tentatively scheduled for mid-June, depending on weather. Chip sealing will follow.”
Prime contractor for the project is Mountain Construction Co. of Lovell.
This section of the road was originally constructed in 1996-97.
“Normal service life for pavement is approximately 20 years before it needs rehabilitation and an overlay,” Frost said.
“Motorists should expect a paved driving surface and minimal delays during the guardrail work. During shoulder flattening, paving and chip sealing, motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes,” Frost said. “Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and a pilot vehicle during this work.”
All work, with the exception of reclamation, is required to be complete by Aug. 31. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.
