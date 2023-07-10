An appeal of the road to the proposed River Ridge minor subdivision was denied by the Park County Commissioners who upheld the county engineer’s finding that the road was adequate during their July 5 meeting.
The appeal related to a “back door” whereby vehicles were traveling on private property to enter and exit River Ridge Road.
The commissioners decided it was a civil issue, and county engineer Brian Edwards agreed.
“It is between landowners who are being trespassed on,” he said. “It’s outside this issue [of the subdivision].”
On behalf of the developer, Morrison-Maierle engineering firm had submitted an application to the County Planning and Zoning Department in March, which requested approval to create a three-lot subdivision for residential use located five miles northeast of Cody at the “terminus” of River Ridge Road, the application said.
Edwards’ recommendations, according to the application, said the existing road surface widths for Corbett Road and Rivers Ridge Road would “remain unaltered” and were “adequate in the current condition to serve the existing and proposed use” for a subdivision.
He further recommended that requiring additional easements from multiple landowners along Corbett Road and River Ridge Road in order to widen access easements would be difficult, the application said.
In May, area residents Jim Dougherty and Bernie Spanogle appealed Edwards’ recommendations, according to previous commissioners’ meeting minutes.
The commissioners continued the May public hearing, requesting more traffic data, the minutes said.
During the July 5 public hearing on the road appeal, Edwards presented that traffic data.
“There was some discussion about the back door and whether or not we’re getting traffic sneaking out of that south side from the proposed subdivision,” he said. “And then that would underestimate the traffic on River Ridge Road.”
Edwards said only four vehicles were regularly using the back door route, including a UPS and a FedEx truck.
He added the traffic data showed “the subdivision is not expected to significantly increase traffic on River Ridge Road compared to pre-subdivision conditions.”
At the July 5 public hearing, Dougherty said the back door was being used “over and over and over again.” He said Corbett Road was not wide enough for two vehicles as the subdivision’s applicant had suggested.
“You can’t turn around. It’s a single lane road,” Dougherty said. “When people are working on the road and someone has to come by, we have to get off the road to let them go by.”
In remarks during the public hearing, applicant Ted Harvey disagreed with Dougherty.
“There is no doubt in my mind that vehicles can pass on [River Ridge Road],” he said. “They may have to be on a gravel surface, but they are most definitely completely within the easement.”
He also disagreed with Dougherty that traffic from the back door was distorting the traffic counts.
“We’re not disputing the fact that there is some traffic that is going where they don’t have legal access, but we are disputing that it adds very much to the traffic counts overall,” Harvey said.
The River Ridge Subdivision still has to come before the commissioners through the “normal subdivision process,” chair Dossie Overfield said.
