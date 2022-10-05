Road

The Northeast Entrance Road repair progress on October 4, 2022.

 NPS photo

Yellowstone National Park in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration has determined that the Old Gardiner Road (a limited-access road between Gardiner, Montana and Mammoth Hot Springs) will open to regular traffic no later than Nov. 1, 2022.

