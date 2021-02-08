The Park County Republican Party showed its strong support for former President Donald Trump and its frustration with Rep. Liz Cheney at a Thursday meeting.
Party members passed two different major resolutions, both of which rebuked Trump’s detractors, with an overwhelming majority.
The Party censured Cheney for voting to impeach Trump on Jan. 13, a move the Wyoming Republican Party’s state central committee followed suit with at their meeting Saturday in Rawlins. At least a dozen county Republican parties in Wyoming have taken up this action.
Cheney joined nine other House Republicans and every House Democrat to vote for Trump’s impeachment. According to a Washington Post study, Cheney was the most politically conservative to vote for it. A FiveThirtyEight study found Cheney voted with Trump 92.9% of the time during the four years he held office. She voted with Trump more than roughly half of all Republican representatives.
“I think people all across Wyoming understand and recognize that our most important duty is to the Constitution,” Cheney said in a Fox News interview Sunday when asked about the state censure. “As I’ve explained and will continue to explain to supporters all across the state and voters all across the state, the oath that I took to the Constitution compelled me to vote for impeachment and it doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure. It’s the most important oath that we take, and so I will stand by that and I will continue to fight for all of the issues that matter so much to us all across Wyoming.”
Cheney is the only one of those 10 Republican representatives to be censured by their state’s party so far.
“We’re really breaking the ground on this, but someone has to,” Park County Republican Party Chairman Martin Kimmet said.
Despite her controversial vote to impeach, Cheney was still approved with a 145-61 vote by her fellow House Republicans last Wednesday to keep her as conference committee chair.
“What’s the purpose of this?” former U.S. Sen. and precinct committee member Al Simpson questioned during Thursday’s meeting. “Is this going to be a cult of Trump people or the Republican Party?”
Although Kimmet acknowledged a censure is little more than a formal reprimand, he said it still holds weight as a testament to holding politicians accountable to their elector’s wishes.
“In our society today there is a lack of accountability,” he said.
Kimmet does not foresee the censure significantly impacting Cheney’s financial contributions as she receives most of her campaign revenue from national political action groups and out-of-state donors.
Many of those in attendance Thursday accused Cheney of failing to represent her constituency by casting her impeachment vote. Due to Trump no longer being a sitting president, some also see the upcoming Senate trial as unconstitutional. A former president has never been impeached before, but a Secretary of War was impeached by the House in 1876 after he resigned, before being acquitted by the Senate.
Precinct committeeman Mack Frost was one of a handful of Party members, including Cody mayor Matt Hall, to vote against the censure.
“The vote was a foregone conclusion. The vast majority is absolutely enamored with former President Trump,” Frost said. “He is a liar, a cheat, a braggart and a demagogue.”
At the meeting, the Park County Republican Party also passed a resolution by an even larger margin urging U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso to oppose the Senate’s impeachment trial of Trump. The resolution also passed with an overwhelming majority at the state level on Saturday with three Park County executive committee members present: Kimmet, Bob Ferguson and Sherry Johnson, all of whom voted to support it and the Cheney censure.
The Park County resolution described the House of Representatives impeachment as a “partisan-motivated travesty” and that Trump “honorably left office at the end of his term.”
Many at the Park County meeting complained of Trump not being allowed to present evidence or be given due process during the House’s hearing discussion on the matter, and the holding of a Senate trial as proof of “an unprecedented and unconstitutional process.”
“His due process has been infringed on,” Ferguson said.
“Article I: Incitement of Insurrection,” within the impeachment literature, accuses Trump of having “willfully made statements” that “encouraged – and foreseeably resulted in – lawless action at the Capitol,” and as a result of Trump’s incitement, “a mob unlawfully breached the Capitol” and “engaged in violent, deadly, destructive and seditious acts,” referring to the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol.
The Senate trial is scheduled to start Tuesday.
Kimmet said he has seen a noticeable uptick in new members looking to get involved with and join the Republican Party after President Joe Biden took office earlier this month.
“It’s been unreal,” he said. “It’s amazing how many calls we’ve gotten.”
The state Republican Party will be holding its executive officer election at the Cody Holiday Inn May 14-15, an event open to the public.
