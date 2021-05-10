Pancakes
AMBER PEABODY

Denise Arthur of Cody (left) receives some bacon from Quintin Blair, while Tina Hoebelheinrich looks on Friday during the Cody Chamber’s Park & Pancakes event to celebrate the opening of the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park. Arthur and her husband Ian planned to go to the Park after breakfast.

