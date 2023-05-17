The Cody man charged with homicide by vehicle stemming from an August 2022 car accident on US 14A has been denied the chance to drive for a second time stemming from a judge’s May 16 decision not to change his current bond conditions.
Steve Justin Novakovich Jr., 47, was charged with homicide in September of last year, following the death of Powell resident Charles Wentz.
Novakovich was traveling north on US 14A when he attempted to make a left turn into a pullout near Corbett Bridge when a vehicle traveling 70 mph south on the highway struck him.
His counsel, Brigita Krisjansons, filed a motion May 1 to modify Novakovich’s bond, which would allow him to drive to work and to his counseling sessions.
He had originally posted a $50,000 bond, with the help of Freedom Fighters Bail Bonds, in September of last year and was released from the Park County Detention Center.
According to the motion, Novakovich has been participating in treatment three days a week and has a full-time job.
“The defendant is currently relying on family and friends to drive him to work and counseling appointments, and it has become very burdensome for them,” the motion said.
During the May 16 hearing on Krisjansons’ motion, she told Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson, “We’re not asking for my client to have carte blanche ability to drive whenever he desires.”
The bond modification motion said Freedom Fighter Bail Bonds would provide Novakovich with a portable breathalyzer test, if the court allowed him to drive.
Daniel Tidwell, owner of Freedom Fighters Bail Bonds, testified at the hearing that the device would notify Novakovich when he had to blow into the breathalyzer.
A live video feed from the breathalyzer system would be sent to Freedom Fighters, and it would also send a GPS location after each blow, Tidwell said. He added that Novakovich would be responsible for the cost.
Krisjansons told Simpson the Wyoming Department of Transportation had not suspended Novakovich’s license after his BAC level came back as .05%, which is lower than the legal limit.
Park County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Eichele was not in favor of modifying Novakovich’s bond.
“I would hope the court would not allow him to resume driving even if it is for a limited purpose,” he said.
Simpson gave Diane Wentz, who was driving during the accident and who is the widow of Charles Wentz, and Linda Metver — a member of the Wentz family — a chance to testify during the hearing.
Metver said, “Buzzed driving is drunk driving,” adding that “We feel sorry for Mr. Novakovich because he made a very, very bad decision ... but if you do wrong, you have to pay for those consequences.”
Diane Wentz asked for “justification,” saying she was “emotionally upset” and “physically damaged” from the car accident.
“Losing my husband and my health is really hurting me,” she continued.
Simpson denied Krisjansons’ motion, saying he was “not going to take a chance with [Novakovich] driving a vehicle.”
Simpson said he was concerned about the victim and the fact Novakovich had a prior DUI on his record.
“It was the first opportunity to make sure he stayed clean and sober,” Simpson said. “Obviously, that didn’t work.”
Unless a plea agreement is reached, Novakovich will face a jury trial on August 7.
