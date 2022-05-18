Rachel Sirman would have celebrated her 30th birthday in early May, but she didn’t get to mark the occasion.
In January, a landscaping crew made a call to Cody police after finding a human jawbone at a property on Sunset Boulevard South. Police later determined it was the skull of Sirman, a homeless, transient woman who had called the Cody area home for at least two years prior. Although people from Cody had stepped up to help her, it was not enough.
There was much more to Sirman than being homeless. She left a memorable impression on nearly everyone she encountered.
“She was brilliant,” said Pat Salyer, secretary at Cody United Methodist Church.
As a writer with many other talents, being homeless was just one chapter of Sirman’s life story. But that last chapter of her life will never be known in full.
“We’re filling in all these things, and we really don’t know,” her mother Connie Malo said.
In its investigative report, Cody Police said search and rescue crews found the rest of Sirman’s remains in a semi-fetal position, resting inside a sleeping bag located in a small camp she had made for herself near Sulphur Creek, 152 yards below where her skull was found. No cause of death could be determined, but there was also no evidence of foul play, marks or trauma on her body.
“We’re not sure what happened,” Malo said. “I think she was only intending to be gone only a week and something happened.”
Her own person
Sirman had worked at Pahaska Teepee Resort as part of the housekeeping staff for two summers. She had grown up traveling often, as her father worked in oil and gas, and would work periodically for months at time, while Malo worked a number of tourist and resort-based jobs. They spent nearly entire summers traveling the country, visiting her grandparents in Thermopolis and camping in the West, an upbringing that Malo believes left an impression on her daughter and impacted her life decisions.
“She always thought it was a really cool thing and was always attracted to the off-the-grid lifestyle,” Malo said, “Just being around people that traveled or had a lifestyle that allowed you to go and see the world.”
Malo remembered watching her daughter help her grandfather tend the garden at his home on the Wind River, a lush property where they also kept rabbits.
“He said that was one of the amazing fond memories, is the way she used to love and just go out there and help him,” Malo said.
Growing up, Sirman was quickly identified as an exceptionally gifted child. Malo remembered a school awards ceremony where she won nearly every honor.
“The best in math, the best in reading, writing,” she said. “It wasn’t like I forced her. She was just very naturally intellectual at a very young age.”
Sirman’s active imagination fueled her desire to write and read as a young child, and Malo said she showed strong interests in sewing, old craftwork and the TV show “Little House on the Prairie.” Spending much of her childhood in historic Victorian homes in Natchez, Miss., Sirman looked at the world through a different lens than most, sensing opportunity and freedom where others might only see discomfort or challenge.
“She was a very interesting child to me,” Malo said, “just her own person.”
Malo said she and her husband tried to respect their daughter’s independence by giving her all the tools necessary to succeed without hovering over her, a parenting style they employed with all their children.
The family also lived in Texas and Albuquerque, N.M., which Malo believes fueled her daughter’s enthusiasm for the West.
By her sophomore year of high school, Sirman had expressed an interest in graduating early from high school and enrolled as a Rotary Club exchange student in Brazil. Malo said Sirman always had a knack for picking up languages and she quickly became fluent in Portuguese once moving to Brazil. She was also fluent in Spanish and French and even spoke some Swahili and Arabic.
By her junior year of high school Sirman was attending college classes at Lamar University, and returned to Brazil when she was 17. Since the schooling she received was fairly limited there, Sirman ended up having to complete three years of high school in two years when she returned.
Her ability to do all this with success, Malo said, was what gave her great trust in her daughter’s ability to take care of herself as an adult and handle any challenge that came her way.
“I tell people, ‘You can think how you’d do it, but you weren’t Rachel’s parent,’” Malo said. “You didn’t know Rachel. If you knew Rachel really, really well, you know that allowing her these opportunities was really the best way for her to live.”
After high school Sirman returned to Brazil one more time before attending college at the University of Mississippi from 2011-2014, where she studied linguistics and was a member of a sorority. During her senior year of college she decided to leave school and returned to Texas.
From here a new chapter of Sirman’s life commenced, as she bounced between seasonal jobs in Mississippi and Texas, Malo said, making each move with the intent of maximizing her freedom and her dreams of buying a car and building a tiny home. Many of these jobs brought her back to the same places where she’d experienced some of her fondest childhood memories.
That transitory lifestyle is one her Pahaska co-worker Alex Grimm, 23, currently lives, allowing her the freedom to travel for significant portions of the year without being financially burdened by a mortgage or rent payment. Like Sirman, she also grew up traveling, and now lives in her van, returning to Pahaska each summer.
“It seemed like she liked the simplicity of it,” Malo said. “There’s a certain joy in having a job you can just do, and then the season (is) over and you’re free to go off on another adventure.”
Malo drove her daughter to Wyoming in May 2019 to start working at Pahaska. Compared to her daughter’s past experiences in South America, Malo said she felt pretty comfortable about the thought of her living in Cody.
“You’d think if you could handle yourself living in Rio (de Janeiro) at 17, you can handle living in Cody at 30,” she said.
Grimm said Sirman wasn’t close friends with anyone at Pahaska and described her as more of an introvert, but also said she was friendly and social with everyone. Sirman was well-known for her sense of humor and earned the nickname “Beyonce,” Grimm said, as she told Pahaska’s hiring managers she could clean rooms better than the R&B singer could croon, during her job interview.
“She was called that by everyone,” Grimm said.
Malo said Sirman would routinely go months without keeping in contact with her family, but would always re-surface eventually, sparking up contact as if she had barely ever stopped.
“You just had to know when to let Rachel be,” Malo said.
Hiding in plain sight
From the windows of her office at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Parish Secretary Joyce Dickerman has a bird’s-eye view of most of the church’s grounds. Dickerman said Sirman first came to her attention during the summer of 2020 when the church’s housekeepers said they had seen a woman hanging around, and then spotted her spending time by the Ten Commandments monument outside the church. They had some food leftover from a recent celebration that the church fed her. From there, a relationship was formed.
Dickerman said Sirman first started receiving assistance from St. Anthony’s during the summer of 2020, with her actions becoming more erratic over time.
She described Sirman as “very secretive” and “on guard,” expressing distrust of most people. She told church staff she would change the route she would take to and from where she was staying by the creek to avoid attention, Dickerman said, adding it was also difficult to get her to communicate in full sentences.
Despite the fact she was initially sleeping out in the open without a tent or sleeping bag, Dickerman said Sirman remained “very protective” of her space down by the creek.
St. Anthony’s put Sirman up for a night at the Antlers Inn and gave her food and a bus ticket to leave town, which she refused to use. One of the church’s deacons gave her a tent and sleeping bag to help survive outdoors during the upcoming winter, and the church even let her use its mailing address to receive packages.
“She just kind of hung around,” Dickerman said. “This went on for months.”
The church would leave items in a bag specifically for her. If they were gone the next day, they knew she was still nearby.
Dickerman said although she didn’t see Sirman as being religious, based on their conversations, she did see her on one occasion lighting candles and praying on her own.
“She was a deep thinker,” Dickerman said.
Sirman had left Pahaska abruptly one day during the summer of 2020, when she told Grimm the job “wasn’t her calling.” Malo said she was under the impression her daughter was living and paying rent in Cody that fall and maintaining regular contact with her family and friends, but Dickerman suspects she was homeless during this time frame and through the following winter.
By the spring of 2021 contact between Sirman and her family had greatly reduced again. Malo said she heard her daughter had taken a job somewhere and had left Cody, but got no concrete details from her.
“I don’t think anyone in the family was aware she was on the street because she said she was taking a job,” Malo said. “Missing is one thing, going somewhere without telling anyone is a different story.”
Malo had access to Sirman’s phone records and said she wasn’t too concerned about her whereabouts, as she saw her consistently logging on to the internet and posting on social media until July.
When Malo reported her daughter missing in the past, it was never with the help of law enforcement that she showed back up. One search in Texas even involved the use of a helicopter.
“I knew she could hide in plain sight and when she was ready for you to see her she would be in touch with you and make contact,” Malo said, mentioning her daughter went without contacting her for periods of time for a number of years, leading to some doubt about when to report her missing.
“It’s easy for something to happen to somebody and (have) nobody know,” Malo said.
Although she was well accustomed to her occasional disappearances, Malo started reaching out to people about her daughter in September and said she became very concerned by mid-December 2021, when she contacted Cody Police and made an official missing persons report.
Cody Police said Sirman “had been ‘squatting’ in different open spaces around Cody” in the summer and fall of 2020 and in 2021, and even gave her a ticket for criminal trespassing in May 2021.
Sirman made her last post on Instagram on July 1, and Cody Police said the last date she was known to be alive was July 6. There were no winter clothes found with her body, giving further evidence to the police and the coroner’s determination that she perished during the summer.
Dickerman said a few of the people who live near Sulphur Creek had called the police about her, and it was noted during the investigation that she had moved her campsite into a more discreet location to stay concealed. According to the report, Sirman had been known for practicing fasting and abstaining from water for periods of time.
“Lots of people knew she was around, but who can help her?” Dickerman questioned.
Malo said she had concerns about her daughter’s mental health but kept these issues close to the vest, respecting her right to privacy as an intelligent adult. “We just let her have her own say with what was going on in her life,” she said.
But said she did provide her daughter a number of different therapeutic and mental health care options, with none seeming to work.
“You can harm somebody by forcing them to live something that they’re not,” she said. “Sometimes you just need to let people be, and I think society needs to revisit what they think they know about mental illness.”
Malo said Sirman’s death has been a “traumatic” event for her family, but these emotions remain secondary to the many questions unanswered about the nature of how she passed.
“Was she sick? Did something happen to her? Did she get injured?” Malo questioned. “Those things are worrisome and upsetting.”
Sirman was just one of a number of homeless people who reside in the Cody area. Many of these people may not look like the stereotypical homeless person you expect to see in a major city. Often, Salyer said, they sleep on friends’ couches or live in cars due to various life circumstances, or camp in a tent like Sirman did.
“Everybody has their journey and Rachel had her journey,” Malo said. “If whatever happened to her that day hadn’t of happened, she’d still be alive. I miss her immensely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.