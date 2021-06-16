As food trucks continue to grow in popularity and number, the City of Cody is providing a new public space for some of them.
On Tuesday night, council members approved a pilot program to allow three food trucks to reserve spots Friday-Sunday at Mentock Park through the summer.
June 25 will be the first opportunity for trucks to park there.
City attorney Scott Kolpitcke advised the council that if the pilot program goes well, the council could then amend the mobile vendor ordinance.
The vote came the day after Geysers on the Terrace hosted its second Monday food truck event in the parking lot, drawing trucks with a variety of offerings on a night when many brick-and-mortar restaurants are closed.
“The demand is such that we better be thinking ahead,”council member Diane Ballard has said at a work session the week before. “I think it’s very trendy, popular and fills a slightly different niche.”
The Mentock Park plan would entail food truck vendors paying $25 per day to reserve a space on the east side of the park.
All food trucks already have to pay $70 to be able to operate in town on private property and participate in events.
City clerk Cindy Baker said the owner of Geysers on the Terrace, Lynn Lampe, paid the $200 event fee to be able to cover the cost of Food Truck Fest. The fee covers seven or more times a year.
At the Monday event, each food truck that parks there under the city’s new mobile vendor ordinance. The event started June 7, when three food trucks showed up and all sold out. At least double that number showed up to the second Food Truck Fest on Monday.
That ordinance was hammered out after discussions with a handful of food truck owners and brick and mortar businesses, all of which were asked to comment on the Mentock Park idea if they so chose ahead of Tuesday’s vote.
“They had strong support for food trucks in Cody,” city manager Barry Cook recalled of the previous discussions. “They had an issue with those out of town.”
Council member Emily Swett, who spearheaded the pilot program with Baker, had reached out to the brick-and-mortar and food truck owners who participated in the ordinance planning. Of those who responded, she said none was opposed. Nathan Kardos at Trailhead restaurant actually suggested eliminating fees to make it more enticing, while Liz Campbell, the owner of 307 Pizza, said while she didn’t object to the idea, it wouldn’t appeal to many of the food trucks who serve more dinner items.
Baker expected about four-to-six food trucks to be most interested, including those such as Brain Breeze, which sells shaved ice, the Box, which sells ice cream, and a couple of trucks that specialize in drinks or quicker food items.
At the work session, council member Heidi Rasmussen also mentioned the need not to hurt the downtown restaurants. While she didn’t mind allowing trucks at Mentock, she would be opposed to Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot, another location discussed.
“I think its a slippery slope, but I’m entirely against Bob Moore,” she said. “It’s too near brick-and-mortars, and they support us with utilities, they’re open all year.”
Mayor Matt Hall said it would also present parking problems.
Ballard said establishing a group of food trucks near the Rec Center was another idea for the future.
“We could have half a dozen locations eventually,” council member Andy Quick said. “Then we could determine how many trucks they could carry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.