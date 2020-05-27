Park County’s unemployment shot up to 9.5% for April, just above the state average, reflecting the beginning of the economic impact wrought by COVID-19 and health restrictions.
The unemployment rate for the state as a whole rose to 9.2% as Wyoming lost more than 26,000 jobs from April 2019.
The largest job losses occurred in leisure and hospitality (minus 13,800 jobs, or 41.4%), natural resources and mining (minus 2,600 jobs, or 12.6%), retail trade (minus 1,700 jobs, or 6%), and government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals minus 1,700 jobs, or 2.5%).
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate had been 3.8% in March, with Park County at 5.1%. Last April the county rate was 4%.
Given the large number of layoffs and other economic disruptions associated with the pandemic, the increase in unemployment was widely expected, according to a Department of Workforce Services release.
Job losses were seen across all areas of the state and in every major industry. Despite the large increase from March to April, Wyoming’s unemployment rate was significantly lower than the current U.S. rate of 14.7%.
Unemployment rates rose from last year’s levels in every Wyoming county. The largest increases occurred in Teton (up from 4% to 18.3%), Natrona (up from 3.6% to 12.7%), Sublette (up from 4% to 11.3%), Campbell (up from 3.1% to 10.2%), and Sweetwater (up from 3.7% to 10.5%) counties. The smallest increases were seen in Niobrara County (up from 2.4% to 4.4%) and Big Horn County (up from 4.6% to 6.6%).
At 18.3% in April, Teton County reported the highest unemployment rate in the state. It was followed by Natrona County at 12.7%, Sublette County at 11.3%, Sweetwater County at 10.5%, and Campbell County at 10.2%. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Niobrara County at 4.4%, Albany County at 5.4%, Weston County at 5.7% and Crook County at 5.8%.
DWS is contracting with 30 additional call center agents to reduce the hold times and process the number of Unemployment Insurance claims the agency has been receiving.
Claimants may call (888) 674-7699 to file a claim or ask questions about unemployment insurance.
