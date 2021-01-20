The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is predicting local lakes won’t get as much fresh water pouring into them during the spring thaw this year.
BuRec estimates the amount of snow that melts into local rivers and feeds the lakes, based on averages over 30-year periods. The agency is predicting the Buffalo Bill Reservoir will get about 90% of that 30-year average this year, the best of the bodies of water listed by the agency in the Big Horn River Basin.
Bighorn Lake east of Lovell has the worst expected water intake level of the lakes listed, with BuRec predicting it will get about two-thirds the average amount of water it has over the past 30 years. The agency also listed the Boysen Reservoir (71% of 30-year average) just north of Shoshoni, Bull Lake (80%) west of Pavillion and Wind River above Bull Lake Creek (75%).
