City of Cody Mayor Matt Hall and Public Works Director Phillip Bowman speak to the Park County Commissioners on Tuesday, May 16, as county clerk Colleen Renner takes notes.

 STEPHEN DOW

The Park County commissioners have allocated $100,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars as a grant match for road projects within the city of Cody, including long-discussed improvements to the pedestrian crossing at Big Horn Avenue.

