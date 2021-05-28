A solo hiker was injured by a grizzly bear on Friday morning at Yellowstone National Park, marking the first bear attack of the year in the Park.
In a release, Yellowstone said the male hiker sustained significant injuries to his lower extremities but was able to hike 1.5 miles from the scene of the incident to the trailhead on Old Gardiner Road near Mammoth Hot Springs.
The 39-year-old man was hiking on his own on the Beaver Ponds Trail when he encountered what he believed to be two grizzly bears, the Park said. Only one bear made contact with the hiker.
The man was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Livingston, Mont. Beaver Ponds Trail is closed until further notice and bear management staff are sweeping the trail to ensure no other hikers are on it.
The last bear incident to occur in Yellowstone was in June 2020 when a bear knocked a woman down and scratched her thigh. Bears s exhibiting aggressive behavior towards humans are typically euthanized at Yellowstone.
The Park has a set of guidelines for staying bear aware.
• Stay 100 yards away from bears at all times
• Carry bear spray and know how to use it
• Be alert. See the bear before you surprise it. Watch for fresh tracks, scat and feeding sites (signs of digging, rolled rocks, torn up logs, ripped open ant hills)
• Make noise
• Hike in groups of three or more people
• Don’t hike at dawn, dusk, or at night, when grizzlies are most active
• Don’t run from a bear
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.