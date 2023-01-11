Two inmates at the Park County Detention Center nearly got into a physical altercation on Dec. 21 after one of them jokingly changed the TV channel, spurring the other to shove him and throw a coffee cup in his direction.
Frank Cayer Wilson, 52, was charged with one count of unlawful contact with rude, insolent or angry touches, which is a misdemeanor.
Wilson is currently serving time on a Sept. 20 arrest warrant, in which he was charged with strangulation of a household member and domestic battery.
In the detention center, he allegedly committed the offense of unlawful contact with Jose Cuellar, who was arrested Sept. 18 for his third domestic battery offense and for strangling a household member.
The alleged incident began as the result of a joke, the affidavit said.
“Inmate Cuellar explained that Inmate Wilson was watching TV when a commercial came on and Inmate Wilson went towards his bunk area,” the affidavit said.
Cuellar then asked another inmate “hey, change the channel, change the channel” to give Wilson “a hard time in a joking way,” the affidavit said.
“When they changed the channel, Inmate Wilson became very angry and started yelling at Inmate Cuellar,” the affidavit said.
Cuellar then began doing laps around the day room “to avoid” Wilson, but Wilson followed him, “trying to cut him off [and] stating something to the effect of ‘you wanna fight? Let’s fight,’” the affidavit said.
Shortly afterwards, detention deputy Taryn Sciortino and another detention deputy responded to the scene after reports of a possible verbal altercation in the R pod section of the detention center, the affidavit said.
According to Sciortino, when he arrived on scene, the two inmates were arguing.
Then, they began walking towards each other, but Cuellar eventually turned away, spurring Wilson to turn towards Sciortino and to begin “yelling about Inmate Cuellar,” the affidavit said.
As Cuellar was being escorted away from R pod, Wilson “kept pointing and yelling” at him. When Cuellar responded with a remark, Wilson became “angry once again,” the affidavit said.
Wilson then picked up a Park County Detention Center coffee cup and rushed towards Cuellar and the two detention deputies.
“Wilson had his arm cocked in a throwing stance with his eyes searching for Inmate Cuellar, who I perceived to be his intended target,” Sciortino wrote in the affidavit.
Not obeying the detention deputies’ commands to stop and go back to his bunk, Wilson proceeded to throw the cup, which shattered after hitting the wall behind Cuellar and the deputies, the affidavit said.
After interviewing Cuellar and Wilson, the detention deputies spoke with other inmates in R pod.
“[One inmate] explained how both inmates have been causing issues in R pod,” the affidavit said. “It was not made clear who the official instigator was as it sounded like both were poking and prodding each other.”
Based on camera footage, Cuellar never engaged physically with Wilson as he followed him around the day room, the affidavit said.
“Cuellar has his hand and arm up in what appears to be a self-defensive position,” the affidavit said. “Wilson continues to advance toward inmate Cuellar, but [he] does not engage.”
However, camera footage showed Wilson pushing Cuellar, causing Wilson to be charged, according to the affidavit.
Wilson now faces further proceedings in Park County Circuit Court.
