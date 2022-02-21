Fittingly for a budget year, local legislators are pushing many bills focused on finances.
Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody), a member of the Education Committee and Travel Recreation and Wildlife Committee, is pushing a number of bills from those committees in this legislative session, and as the latter committee’s vice chair, she’s a part of trying to get the bills advanced.
• HB0028: Hathaway lump sum merit scholarship. This bill increases the Hathaway scholarship amounts. Increases in tuition at UW and the community colleges over the years have eroded the value of the scholarships. It also gives students more time to use the scholarship from four years to 20 years. Therefore, students who decided not to start college right after high school can access the scholarship when they decide to attend college. Also students who have started college and have decided to take a break can use the scholarship when they decide to return to college.
• HB0030: School finance-increasing cash reserves. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, through the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, school districts’ operating balance and cash reserves may be increased from 15% to 30%. This amount shall not be transferred or expended for purposes of capital construction, but can be used for building and facility repair.
• HB0031: Wyoming’s tomorrow scholarship program. This bill would create a scholarship fund for adult learners 24 years of age and older.
• SF0030: Wyoming community college investment fund. This would create an endowment fund to fund the state’s seven community colleges. It would not fully fund the colleges at this time, but would give them a reliable source of funding.
• SF0032: K-3 reading assessment and intervention program. This bill increases the required hours of professional development for teachers in K-3 reading programs. It would also provide for parent notification if a child is not performing up to standards and provide for testing for dyslexia and other reading difficulties.
• HB0008: Scratch tickets-outdoor recreation funding. This bill, which narrowly failed on introduction, would’ve allow for the sale of scratch tickets through the Wyoming Lottery. The funds generated would fund outdoor recreation projects throughout the state. Outdoor recreation is an economic driver in the state and these funds would help augment current funding.
