The Cody School District saw a big dip in the number of students testing positive for COVID or quarantined Monday as classes and schools continue to make adjustments to try and halt the spread of the virus.
“We ended today with 58 cases, no staff cases,” interim superintendent Tim Foley told trustees Tuesday night. “And we’ve heard from school nurses, the majority of positive cases are from exposure outside of school. These are students coming in close contact out in the community.”
He said while the percentage of students wearing masks had dipped from a high of 20%, it was still 16% early in the week.
Schools are also making efforts to increase social distancing, he said, and where that’s not possible to institute pods to increase the ability to contact trace.
Trustees also approved the district’s hiring new contact tracers to assist nurses in this duty, which Foley said takes up most of their day at the moment.
The district also has 300 tests available and they’re working on a plan to use those with parental consent if they deem it necessary.
Additionally, work is underway to install bipolarization devices in all schools. These, funded with COVID federal funds, are meant to clean the air of virus particles. Foley said they would be active in all schools by December, at which point they will have a way of monitoring the system and will be able to determine if the devices serve to improve the COVID case situation.
The initial moves made after cases and quarantine spiked early in the school year are already paying dividends. Last Friday 84 students were quarantined or positive, down from 109 the week prior. As of Friday Cody Middle School had the highest amount quarantine at 31.
On Sept. 10 the district had adopted a new policy allowing students who are asymptomatic and wearing a mask to avoid quarantine after being in close contact with a COVID positive person.
“Those schools with the greatest number of students wearing masks have seen a stabilization or decline in their COVID numbers,” Foley said.
