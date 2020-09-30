The schools in Cody have a reputation for being among the best in the state. April Conaway wants to keep the tradition alive.
“That was one of the main things that drew us here, the school district and all the opportunities that it gives to all the students,” she said.
Conaway has lived in Cody for the past two years, moving the family after her husband was offered a teaching position at Cody Middle School. Despite being married to a teacher, she doesn’t think that will be a conflict of interest.
“I know that there have been spouses on the board before,” she said. “He might not like me saying this, I have no problem disagreeing with him.”
Conaway, a dental hygienist, has four children spread out at every level in the district. All are involved in different things at their schools. She said that, coupled with having a teacher for a husband, gives her access to several different points of view.
“I feel like I have a good perspective,” Conaway said. “Being on the board, it’s kind of a collaboration between the community, between the superintendent, between the teachers, between the parents, between the students, and getting all these pieces to work together well.”
Conaway’s experience working with boards and leadership groups is limited, but she has worked with PTAs in Douglas and the Colgate Oral Health Advisory Board.
With budget cuts looming after Gov. Gordon’s request that districts find a way to shed as much as 10% of their budgets, Conaway wants to look closely at everything before a decision is made but didn’t have in mind any specific areas or ways to cut spending.
“The biggest thing is that we need to look at everything on a case-by-case basis,” Conaway said of the potential cuts. “The No. 1 goal is to ensure that we can, as much as possible, maintain these great opportunities for students and that we’re maintaining a high level of education.”
Preferring to listen instead of talk, Conaway wants to get as much input as she can before making a choice on the board.
“I am kind of a little bit of a nerd and I like to do lots of research,” she said. “Every decision we make, we need to make with the idea of, ‘What’s going to be best for kids?’”
