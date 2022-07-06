Both nationally and regionally, blood banks are experiencing a more critical need of all blood types than anticipated, according to regional blood drive organizer Sherri Houston.
“We normally don’t experience this shortage until later in the summer,” she said. “We’re experiencing ‘summer’ shortages because 37-plus-percent of our supply is made up from high schools and colleges. This summer not only do we lack these drives, but we are seeing a decrease in our donor base and a decrease in staff.”
People in Cody can be part of the solution Monday-Wednesday during the Cody Community Blood Drive at the Cody VFW, put on by Vitalant.
While Monday’s schedule is filled, people can go 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.