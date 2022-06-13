More rain Sunday has led to swollen rivers and flooding across the region, leading to closures on roads from Sunlight Basin to Red Lodge, as well as all inbound traffic to Yellowstone National Park.
Cody recorded nearly half an inch of rain in less than 45 minutes last night, according to the National Weather Service. It’s been raining longer west of town.
Flooding caused havoc Monday morning in Red Lodge. According to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Highway 308, which connects Belfry to Red Lodge, was closed Monday morning due to flooding in the town and multiple bridges had been washed out.
Several Cody ambulance crews were called to the Northeast Entrance of Yellowstone National Park to help a man who had been reported to have been caught in floodwaters. The sheriff’s office there had reported 4 feet of water over bridges in Cooke City.
By midmorning Yellowstone announced the entire park was closing inbound traffic temporarily due to the issues.
Park County Search and Rescue was also called out Monday morning for a possible swift water rescue in Crandall, according to county dispatch.
Pahaska Tepee announced via Facebook on Monday morning that the restaurant, lodging and public restrooms were closed until further notice due to the North Fork River blowing through the dike and flooding the spring at the famous North Fork landmark.
The Clarks Fork was similarly swollen with people taking pictures and posting on social media about the rising, muddy river. WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers said the department is worried about a logjam at the Clarks Fork bridge in Crandall. Maintenance personnel are on hand in Crandall and on the North Fork.
NWS predicted the possibility for more thunderstorms in the region Monday.
“Some rivers and streams will continue to have high water levels with minor flooding possible,” the report stated.
Flooding was also possible around Cody as well as at Mammoth, Osprey Falls, Indian Creek Campground and Lava Creek Campgrounds in the park, according to an NWS flood warning.
Yellowstone closures
Yellowstone National Park closed temporarily Monday morning due to heavy flooding, rockslides and extremely hazardous conditions.
According to a park release, the power was out in multiple locations in the park.
Many park roads may remain closed for an extended period of time as preliminary assessments show multiple sections of roads throughout the park have been either washed out or covered in mud or rocks and multiple bridges may be affected.
Multiple roads in the southern portion of the park are also on the verge of being flooded, further restricting access. With additional rainfall forecasted, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.
Strains on wastewater and water treatment facilities could become a factor and the park is taking precautions to ensure facilities are not failing.
The National Park Service, surrounding counties and state of Montana and Wyoming will work with the gateway communities to evaluate flooding impacts and provide support to residents.
Rainfall is expected to continue for the next several days. Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels.
“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation," said superintendent Cam Sholly. "Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas. Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners.
"We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time. I appreciate the efforts of the Yellowstone team and partners to safely evacuate areas of the park and of our gateway community partners who are helping us through this major event. We appreciate the support offered by the Department of Interior, National Park Service and the Montana and Wyoming governors."
Buffalo Bill State Park
Flooding of the North Fork River on the western edge of Buffalo Bill State Park has necessitated the closure of North Fork Campground Loop A campsites, according to a Monday morning park release.
Reservations for the next two days for those campsites have been moved to Loop D of the North Fork Campground. The situation will be reassessed Tuesday afternoon and if flooding continues another two days of reservations will be moved from Loop A campsites to Loop D.
Buffalo Bill State Park currently has openings in the Lake Shore Campground for visitors needing a campsite.
For more information, please call Park headquarters at (307) 587-9227.
Check codyenterprise.com for more updates.
(Amber Steinmetz contributed to this report)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.