The city of Cody’s fiscal year 2024 budget has been officially approved after passing its third reading during city council’s June 20 meeting.
Chief Financial Officer Leslie Brumage told council members this fiscal year’s budget included $36.82 million in city-wide revenues and $41.27 million in expenditures, representing a 7.6% in revenues and 11.7% decrease in expenditures compared to last fiscal year.
Other “notable items” in the budget, Brumage said, was an estimated 14% increase in property taxes as well as rate increases in the utility funds.
There was a reduction in grant funding received and adjustments to city employee compensation packages. A new police lieutenant position has been budgeted for in addition to increased funding for the city’s public safety partners, Brumage said.
“Some of the accomplishments in the FY24 budget is it focuses on a structurally balanced budget using conservative revenue estimates, sets aside funding for future capital and technology needs and supports the city council’s established priorities for the community,” Brumage said.
The budget passed with all council members voting in favor except for council member Don Shreve, who again expressed concerns over spending $75,000 on a Cody Auditorium Master Plan and dedicating $445,000 to the technology replacement fund.
“I agree with 98% of what you have done,” Shreve told Brumage. “But I will not be voting to pass this budget for two really good reasons.”
The first of those reasons involved designating American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the auditorium master plan.
“I don’t believe we need a master plan,” Shreve said. “To actually pass [the funds] to be utilized for a master plan where we could actually use that $75,000 to fix something in the auditorium, I think is a poor use of that money.”
Shreve further noted that though $445,000 had been put in the technology replacement fund, “the anticipated expenditures [out of that fund] for this year will be about $98,000.”
He suggested cutting the fund to $200,000 and using the remainder funds for either employee compensation packages or for Wyoming County Assistance Network (WYCAN).
Despite discussion at the June 13 work session about changing the language in the budget, striking the words “master plan” and simply dedicating funds to the auditorium, Brumage told council members that based on the resolution they passed in May, the ARPA funds have to be used for a plan.
“In the resolution, it specifies a facilities plan,” Brumage said. “You can always reset that resolution and pass a new one changing the application of those funds.”
But, council members Lee Ann Reiter and Andy Quick spoke in favor of completing a master plan.
Quick said after spending six hours in the Cody Auditorium during the public hearing on the proposed LDS temple in Cody on June 15, “I had a lot of time to look around, and I can tell you that ... I’m in favor of a master plan.”
Reiter agreed, saying a plan would be needed for any grants the city applied for.
“That $75,000 is there to protect the city before we start tearing stuff down,” she said.
Mayor Hall said the council could discuss the resolution regarding the auditorium master plan at a later meeting.
Fiscal year 2024 begins July 1.
Maximum level of mills to be levied by city
For fiscal year 2024, the city of Cody will be levying the maximum amount of mills that state law allows for general property tax after the Cody City Council gave final approval of eight mills during its June 20 meeting.
“The city of Cody levies a general property tax for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, [that is] necessary to meet the current expenses for the city,” the ordinance read.
Chief Financial Officer Leslie Brumage said three of the eight mills automatically go to the local fire district, with the remaining five mills estimated to generate approximately $1,083,000 for the city throughout fiscal year 2024.
According to the ordinance, the levy of eight mills applies to all “assessable property within the city of Cody.”
