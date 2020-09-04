The City of Cody is pledging to use a 1-percent general purpose tax, if approved by voters in November, for essential services and capital expenditures only.
Council members unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night obligating the city to restrict what it would use the fund for. Previously Park County municipalities had received funds from a special purpose sales tax approved by voters, but the last attempt at a general purpose 1 cent sales tax was turned down by voters in 2012. The last special purpose tax wrapped up this spring.
Proposed essential services and capital expenditures to be funded by the General Purpose Optional 1% Sales and Use Tax include:
• School resource officers.
• Public safety and maintenance – vehicles and equipment.
• Annual funding for Cody Senior Center; Park County Animal Shelter; Fourth of July parades and events.
• Building maintenance and facility upgrades.
• Expand and improve public parking areas.
• Replace and update outdated IT equipment.
• Replace and repair sub-standard equipment and facilities in current parks.
• 50/50 sidewalk program, cost-share with property owners for new sidewalks along city streets.
• Asphalt overlay on major streets instead of chip sealing.
• Acquire a permanent easement for the existing storm water ponds west of Cooper Lane.
• Extend Cougar Avenue to the east of Freedom Street.
• Continue repairs to streets and rights of way in the form of pothole repairs, paint striping, signage, patching and chip sealing.
City manager Barry Cook said the tax will allow the City of Cody the opportunity to continue providing basic services as well as make improvements to the community, thus enhancing the quality of life for citizens of all ages.
