Tom Keegan is settling into his new role, enjoying the perspective of being on the other side of the bench for a change.
Keegan, a Cody attorney specializing in family law, has since the start of the year been the Cody Municipal Court judge, spending his Tuesday afternoons hearing from people charged with minor offenses, including traffic violations, possession of drug paraphernalia or public intoxication.
Keegan was appointed unanimously by city council in December to take over for retiring Judge Ed Webster, who had presided over the municipal court for more than four decades.
“He ran a great court,” Keegan said. “The way it’s changed over the years is pretty remarkable.”
In recent years the city dropped jailable offenses from its ordinances, thus Keegan now only handles cases that require a maximum $10 court fee.
“It still serves a purpose, it’s accountability,” he said. “We need to have that, even if just a moving violation.”
Because any jailable misdemeanor offenses are now the responsibility of Park County Circuit Court, Keegan is generally dealing only with the person being cited, not a lawyer, as there is no requirement to provide a public defender. Although people can still hire an attorney to represent them, most represent themselves.
“I have enjoyed it,” Keegan said. “It’s an interesting perspective to have, coming at it from the side of trying to provide a fair process, allow people to tell their story.
“In many ways I have to treat them as lawyers, help them get their story out. It is satisfying in that regard.”
He cannot give them legal advice, but he can tell them when it’s their turn to give their version of events.
For him, the transition from attorney to judge is something he’s had practice at, as he’s been a back-up judge for district, circuit and municipal courts in the past, although he said Webster never had a reason to need a stand-in.
“It is a different mindset for sure,” Keegan said. “Because of the importance of it, it comes naturally that you’ll listen to the evidence, give everybody a fair shot.
“When you get there you’re no longer an advocate, you want to make it fair for everybody ... It’s a great experience for any lawyer.”
