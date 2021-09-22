The Park County Fair has experienced some issues with the credit card processing application for the Park County Fair 2021.
Anyone that attended the Demolition Derby on July 31 were issued a refund on or around Sept. 4. The credit card processing company is working on getting that issue resolved and attendees will see a charge in the original amount for their purchased derby tickets.
Park County Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Mike Garza said there were two different accounts to handle the credit card charges, with one verified and one not. After a month of those funds sitting in limbo, Garza said they were automatically returned to the buyers on Labor Day Weekend, about a month after the purchases were made.
Garza said the tickets were about $18-$20 each.
He said $32,000 in refunds were mistakenly made. As of the end of last week, he said the Fair had received all but $4,929 funds back. Those who have had their credit card expire since the fair or do not have any enough funds in their account left to support the charge, have not had any money transfer back to the Fair.
“It’s no fault of theirs,” Garza said of this contingency.
He said the Fair will attempt to make contact with these people but will not pursue legal action if funds are not returned.
The Park County Fair staff said they are extending their deepest apologies for the inconveniences the error has caused and said they would greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of all those affected. The Fair wants to thank those who supported Park County Fair 2021 and look forward to seeing everyone next year.
If you have any questions or concerns, contact the office at (307) 754-8855.
