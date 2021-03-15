The West Park Hospital Board is thanking its employees for their work during the pandemic with bonuses.
“Our staff has done a phenomenal job reacting to the changes forced upon us as an organization,” said Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan.
The bonus will be paid at $1 per hour for hours worked from March of 2020 through January of 2021, totaling $2,000 on average. The money, which McMillan said will total around $807,000 across the organization, will come from CARES Act money the hospital received.
During the months following the shutdown, many senior leaders in the hospital took a pay cut as mid-level employees were laid off. Five of those laid off did not return to the hospital after it reopened for more typical business.
This is not the first time CRH has offered additional pay to its employees. In July when the five layoffs were made permanent, the board also voted to repay the cuts providers and senior staff took following the closure.
Granting pay bonuses for hospital employees as a thank-you for the work done during COVID is not unique in Wyoming, said human resources head Dick Smith.
“When we were trying to determine the best way to do this, we reached out to a number of hospitals in Wyoming to see how they did it,” Smith said. “We kind of took that all in and we think we came up with a very equitable and simple means to recognize our employees.”
Salaried employees will potentially receive a smaller bonus than hourly workers because of how the bonus is calculated. Pay for salaried employees is based on 24 pay periods, totaling 1,920 hours, while hourly employees may receive additional money based on overtime. Employees will not receive bonus pay for any vacation time taken, paid or otherwise.
Those who worked a portion of the time in the covered period but were not employed by the hospital when the bonuses were approved will not receive a bonus.
