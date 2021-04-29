TORRINGTON (WNE) — A Cody man is the suspect in a Torrington murder, arson and theft.
Sean Pettus, 32, was in Cody until mid 2019, when he was sentenced by Judge Bill Simpson to 4-6 years in prison with credit for 749 days served.
According to the Torrington Telegram, the Torrington Police Department (TPD), Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Goshen County Coroner are still investigating the homicide, arson, and vehicle theft that were reported April 20.
Pettus, who was out on parole from the 2019 sentence, is the owner of BadDreams&Robots tattoo parlor in Torrington.
in 2019 after he failed to complete the Sheridan County Court Supervised Treatment Program, having been terminated for various substance violations, failure to report for one drug testing. He was originally sentenced to 5 years probation and 4-6 years suspended prison sentence in January 2017, pleading guilty to a felony charge of burglary.
According to a press release from Torrington Police Chief Matt Johnson, “our Communications Center was made aware of a fire in the 300 block of East Valley Road in Torrington” on the morning of April 20.
After the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) had arrived on scene and began working to battle the blaze, officers were made aware of suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.
As a result of the information received, the fire is being investigated as a suspected arson.
The release continues, “Officers conducted a follow-up investigation based on the information that was received, and a deceased person was ultimately located in the 1300 block of East 17th Avenue in Torrington. The death is suspicious in nature and is being investigated as a suspected homicide at this time.”
Officers were made aware of a reported stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of East C Street while they were investigating the suspected homicide.
“All of these incidents are believed to be related and the crimes are associated with a single suspect,” Johnson said.
He was arrested Tuesday morning, April 20 and is being detained at the Goshen County Detention Center without bail.
