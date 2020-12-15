At least some people in Cody will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Thursday.
Cody Regional Health received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning.
Hospital spokesperson Ashley Trudo said the shipment included 975 doses to be distributed between Cody Regional Health, Powell Valley Healthcare and Park County Public Health.
“Vaccines will be given in a phased approach and we will start with healthcare frontline staff,” said Bill Crampton, Park County Public Health Director.
Cody Regional Health has an internal priority list for all employees, the highest priority of which will begin getting doses Thursday. The vaccine is not mandatory.
“If our staff do not want the vaccine we will move onto the next person,” said Laura Farnworth, Employee Health Coordinator.
After clinical staff have been given their first dose of the vaccine they will receive their second dose within 21 days. Trudo said they will be asked to continue wearing masks and eye protection as there is still a 5% chance they could contract the virus after receiving the vaccine.
The vaccine arrival comes as the COVID-19 situation in Park County is beginning to improve in some metrics, such the rate of people tested who are getting positive results.
Tuesday afternoon Wyoming Department of Health reported 139 active cases in the county, including 14 in the last 24 hours. It’s a drop in active cases from the start of the week as recoveries outpace new cases.
Enough people have gotten tested that Cody Regional Health has stopped offering rapid tests for its drive-thru testing until supply recovers.
Cody Regional Health’s drive-thru testing will continue to offer testing through Curative Lab, where they will send off the tests and people will receive word via email with their results, typically within 48-72 hours.
In addition, drive-thru testing will be closed Dec. 24 and 31 for Christmas and New Year’s.
Starting in January the new hours will be Tuesday and Thursday, 8-11 a.m. or when tests run out.
“We have stopped receiving our supply of rapid tests from the state and need to reserve what we have left for our front-line staff and surgical patients,” said Jeanine Brus, hospital laboratory director.
People can also receive a free, at-home COVID-19 test available to Wyoming residents.
The saliva test is administered by Vault Health and allows residents to get results at home without needing to visit a healthcare provider. To take advantage of the free testing, visit vaulthealth.com/covid and order a collection kit.
The $150 testing fee is waived for all kits shipped to a Wyoming address and all shipping is prepaid. The saliva is collected during a supervised, online telehealth visit with a Vault test supervisor, which requires an internet connection. Results are reported within 48 hours of when your sample arrives at the lab.
Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations or other more serious symptoms should go to their closest ER or call 9-1-1.
Cody Regional Health continues to strongly recommend the use of masks in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart and stress the importance of staying home when ill.
