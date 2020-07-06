Cody City Council members recently renewed two agreements – one needed to supply Cody residents with treated water from the reservoir and another that provides a law enforcement center for police operations.
Both contracts were approved unanimously in one consent agenda vote.
Municipal water
A 40-year-old water services contract between Cody’s wholesale water supplier and the federal government expired on Tuesday.
Action was needed before the expiration date to ensure water continued to flow from faucets in city limits without interruption.
Council members approved a two-year water services contract between the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and Shoshone Municipal Water Joint Powers Board, Cody’s main water supplier. The temporary contract, which went into effect Wednesday, expires Sept. 30, 2022.
The Shoshone Municipal Pipeline delivers treated domestic water from the Buffalo Bill Reservoir to its seven member entities – the municipalities of Cody, Powell, Byron, Lovell, Deaver and Frannie plus the Northwest Rural Water District. In 2019, SMP delivered 1.19 billion gallons of treated water.
According to the temporary agreement, the Bureau of Reclamation will release from the reservoir up to 5,000 acre feet of water each year for Cody’s use.
In 2019, the City of Cody purchased 557 million gallons, or 47%, of the water SMP delivered, according to the SMP website.
The federal government built the Buffalo Bill Dam and Reservoir and began storing water in 1910.
The City of Cody and federal government first entered a water service contract July 1, 1980.
Shoshone Municipal Pipeline’s treated water pipeline is 68 miles long. Its water treatment facility is at 50 Agua Via.
Law enforcement
Use of the joint city-county law enforcement center will cost the City of Cody $352,967 over the next 12 months starting in July.
City council members have approved entering a professional services agreement with Park County regarding use of the Cody Police and Park County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, 1402 Riverview.
The city and county jointly own the LEC property. Park County owns 87.5% and the City of Cody has 12.5% ownership. Their shared use is governed by multiple agreements, including one dated March 2002 and another that originated in April 2019.
Each year city and county representatives meet to review law enforcement costs, fees and expenses. Information is used to update a memorandum of understanding regarding shared use of the center, excluding the jail.
A new condition concerns the future Park County Coroner’s Building planned for construction behind the LEC.
The city agrees to lease to the county a portion of the city’s interest in the property under conditions outlined in the MOU that say the county takes responsibility for all construction and maintenance costs as long as the coroner’s building is on the property.
In exchange, the county permanently grants the City of Cody exclusive use of a room in the LEC basement known as the lab. Rather than serving as a common room, it will now be identified as a Cody Police Department room.
Law enforcement center costs are divided into categories such as dispatch services, maintenance and insurance. The bulk of the city’s expense is determined by the number and percentage of police incidents over the previous 12 months.
Incidents range from agency assists, water use violations and animal bites to civil disputes, bomb threats and burglaries.
For the 2019 calendar year, Cody received 47.21% of all calls. Park County Sheriff’s Office incidents amounted to 40%. Other agencies using dispatch include fire departments in Cody, Clark, Meeteetse and Powell plus Cody Regional Health.
During FY 20-21 the City of Cody agrees to pay Park County $268,272 for dispatch labor, which is $29,414 more than the previous agreement. With other shared costs such as building maintenance and supplies, Cody’s portion amounts to $352,967.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.