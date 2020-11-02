A little over a month after opening up to seniors, Cody’s Senior Center is closing back down Monday due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
Executive director Jenny Johnstone-Smith announced on behalf of the board the closure of inside dining and activities Thursday.
“Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases and increased hospitalizations, the Cody Senior Center Board of Directors was once again faced with the difficult decision to close the center for inside activities and meals,” she said.
Starting Monday, all inside activities aside from people with Medicare Open Enrollment appointments will stop. Johnstone-Smith said the closure will then be reevaluated every two weeks.
Due to the inside closure, curbside food service will once again be a major feature, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The center serves a mainly high-risk population.
Park County Public Health officer Dr. Aaron Billin said Wednesday the CDC has revised its groups at risk from ages 65-plus.
“They have since dropped the age limit and simply state that “older adults” are at risk,” he said.
Johnstone-Smith said Medicare enrollment was too important to halt. To get an appointment, call outreach coordinator Kathy Glass at (307) 587-6221.
Those with an appointment are asked to not arrive early as people will remain in their vehicles until the appointment time. Upon entry, people will have their temperature taken and hand sprayed with sanitizer. People are also requested to wear masks, and the center will have masks available.
The center’s Thrift Barn is staying open, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with only three shoppers allowed in at a time and those required to wear masks.
“We ask for the community’s patience as we once again navigate meeting the needs of all seniors with their utmost safety in mind.”
