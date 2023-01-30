Beginning in June, Cody Regional Health is instituting changes that administrators hope will lead to better care for hospital patients.
The organization’s hospitalist program will be brought in-house during the day shifts with CRH employees taking over the work done the past two years by Sound Physicians Group of Tacoma, Wash.
Meanwhile, the hospital is entering into a new one-year telehospitalist contract with Teledign of Omaha, Neb., for the night shifts.
Multiple board members described the new contract with Teledign as a “bridge” to eventually moving back to in-person and in-house hospitalists working the night shift.
CRH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathleen DiVincenzo said she felt there was simply not enough time to recruit and train in-person hospitalists and nurse practitioners for the night shift before CRH’s current agreement with Sound expires at the end of May.
So a year-long contract with Teledign will allow the hospital time to proceed with those hiring and training efforts, while hopefully providing better care than patients have received through Sound, she said.
“The problems we’ve had with Sound, we should not have with this company,” DiVincenzo said.
Since 2020, Sound has been providing CRH with in-person hospitalists for the day shifts, and telemedicine services at night. DiVincenzo expressed dissatisfaction with the inconsistency in-patient care provided during the night shifts.
“The very big problem is sound operates at night with a cadre of hospitalists that are on-call: between eight and 12 hospitalists that are covering different hospitals,” said DiVincenzo, who noted that patients often interact with multiple physicians in the course of a single night, and there’s no way to get in touch with a particular provider.
DiVincenzo said she hoped Teledign, which is a much smaller and more personalized service, would relieve some of these concerns.
“Teledign is maybe just two or three hospitalists that are assigned to this hospital long term, and on any given night, there’s only one hospitalist on,” DiVincenzo said. “...We won’t have to worry about the lack of communication we have now.”
Dr. Thomas Etter said he was impressed by Teledign’s model of telehospitalist care.
“I had the privilege to sit in on a Teledign presentation, and it’s a different model,” Etter said. “I was impressed with the continuity of care. The physicians want to come here on site and meet us and see our facility before they start. It’s a totally different feeling than Sound.
“There will be a consistency in providers … so they can develop a relationship (with patients). That never occurred, to my knowledge, with our previous telemedicine services.”
While West Park Hospital District board members agreed the Teledign contract was a step in the right direction — and approved the contract pending legal review — they also emphasized the importance of returning to in-person night care as soon as possible.
“I think they (the community) wants it to come back in house,” said Kelly Simone of the hospitalist program. “I’ve heard that a lot. I understand we need this bridge, and I support that, but I don’t want it to preclude us from searching for candidates and continuing the efforts to bring this back in house.”
DiVincenzo agreed, saying in-person staffing was CRH’s ultimate goal.
“There’s no doubt that having it in house would be better for everyone,” DiVincenzo said. “It’s better for the patient and it’s better for us picking up in the morning if it’s someone we know. It’s a better system, but it’s going to take a while to establish that, and I really feel we need to get our day people onboard, trained and comfortable, and then we can bring on the night people, because there will be some training involved.”
A hospitalist is an in-patient physician who works exclusively in a hospital. CRH moved to the contract with Sound in 2020 because, at the time, the cost of providing in-person physician services throughout the night became difficult to justify with a low daily occupancy rate in the hospital, CRH CEO Doug McMillan told the Enterprise in 2020.
Although the services provided through Sound have been inconsistent, the contract saved the hospital half a million dollars during the early days of the Covid pandemic, when CRH had to make substantial financial cuts, according to previous Enterprise reporting.
