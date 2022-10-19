The Park County commissioners’ discussion of a new lease and special use permit for the Cody Shooting Complex took a turn on Tuesday, Oct. 18, with commissioners expressing growing concern with the leadership of the organization.
“I personally have reservations in entering into any agreement with the Cody Shooting Complex under the current leadership (of president Otis Smith),” commissioner Lee Livingston said. “There’s a pattern, I feel, of not acting in good faith with the commissioners and the public, and there are issues that need to be resolved before we move forward.”
In particular, commissioners Livingston and Lloyd Thiel shared how they had appeared at the September shooting complex board meeting and asked Smith to delay work on the proposed expansion until a new lease and special use permit could be approved and concerns about public safety near the complex could be addressed.
A week later, Smith used a county grader to work on the construction of an archery range on the property, according to GPS data from the machine.
“We made it clear there was to be no more activity in the expansion until we got this all solved,” Thiel said. “But within a week …you were still doing active development when you were specifically told not to. It’s become very difficult as a commission liaison to defend your actions.”
Smith denied the work took place, even after the commissioners said they had GPS confirmation of the fact. He said the situation was a “misunderstanding.”
In a conversation with the Cody Enterprise after the meeting, commission chair Dossie Overfield said the incident was the latest in a series of “miscommunications” between the commissioners and Smith.
One such miscommunication involved a fencing issue in 2021 when Smith placed a fence — intended to protect the public from the “firing line” at the complex — across a public two-track road. While the road passes through shooting complex property, it was understood by the public and Bureau of Land Management the road would remain open to the public. The fence was eventually moved to alleviate the concerns, Overfield said.
Commissioners aren’t the only ones to express concern with Smith recently. On Oct. 11, Peter Kneip resigned from the shooting complex board, and said concerns with Smith were the motivation for his departure.
“The conflicts initiated by his (Smith’s) actions between our board, the county commissioners and members of the general public are unnecessary, irresponsible and a liability to the continued safe operation of the complex,” Kneip wrote in his letter. “Our purpose at the complex is to provide a safe, educational and positive environment for members and the general public to enjoy the shooting sports... . In my opinion, under our current leadership, we’ve failed miserably.”
In March, board treasurer Mike Brodner also stepped down, expressing similar concerns with Smith’s leadership.
Smith responded to the concerns of Kneip and Brodner on Tuesday by noting he still had the support of the majority of the shooting complex’s leadership. He also leveled personal attacks against Kneip and Brodner, saying they had been uninvolved in board meetings, describing Kneip as a “loose cannon,” and saying Brodner was bad at his job as treasurer and resigned from the board after being removed from the position by Smith.
The concerns about Smith come as the county is working on developing a new lease and special use permit for the shooting complex property. In 2021, the complex received approval for a 228-acre expansion that will nearly double its land to the east and south.
Overfield said the lease and special use permit need to be rewritten in order to incorporate this new property the complex has received. She said the special use permit would specify potential future uses for the property — Smith expressed interest in additions including an archery range and parking lot, a bunker trap shooting station and a thousand-yard shooting range, among other things — while the lease would clarify safety issues and protect the county from potential litigation surrounding the complex.
The Cody Shooting Complex board was asked to work with Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill on the special use permit, while the commissioners will work with legal counsel on the lease.
The commissioners said they remain committed to the complex and believe it is a great asset to the community. However, safety concerns must be addressed sooner than later, they said.
“I think our charge right now is to move the process forward as best we can,” commissioner Joe Tilden said. “And all of the things we’re concerned about need to be covered in the SUP and the new lease agreement. It’s important to make sure everything is in black and white and everyone is on the same page.”
Overfield agreed.
“Everybody’s in favor of having the shooting complex — we just need it under the correct rules and understanding, because we own it and to some extent are responsible for it,” she said. “Our main goal is public health, safety and welfare. That’s what we’re here for.”
