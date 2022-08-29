Cody resident Moshe Williams, one of two defendants charged with first degree murder in the death of his daughter, 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, will undergo a competency evaluation before the October trial date.
Williams’ lawyer, Wyoming Public Defender Dylan Rosalez, asked the Park County Court on Aug. 24 to grant a competency evaluation before the hearing on Williams’ objection to a joint trial and his motion to sever the case from codefendant Carolyn Aune could get underway.
“We did have some recent interactions with Mr. Williams that we believe we would need to have him evaluated for fitness to proceed,” Rosalez said. “Until a competency determination is made, he cannot fully participate and interact with counsel and the motions for the hearing.”
Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield did not object.
“The Park County attorney office’s position is if defense counsel believes that they have a good faith basis for making that [competency evaluation request] and there’s reasonable cause, we will always stipulate to that,” Hatfield said. “In light of that, we have no reason to dispute that Mr. Williams needs a competency evaluation and would request that the court order that.”
District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield ruled that the court is not inclined to order the competency evaluation be done on an inpatient basis. Rather, she ordered the examination be done expeditiously by the state hospital and in person.
The state hospital will have 30 days to complete the evaluation, but Overfield acknowledged that the hospital may not be able to finish it within that time frame.
According to Hatfield, the waiting time for beds at the state hospital extends to January with reports expected by April.
“It seems like it would be in the interest of speed and judicial economy, to go straight to inpatient here to make sure that we don’t have any issues regarding either incomplete reports or the state hospital not being able to complete this over the phone,” Hatfield said.
If the state hospital cannot make arrangements for someone to come to the detention center to evaluate Williams, Overfield said they can inquire of the court to meet and observe Williams inpatient at their facility.
Overfield left the original trial deadlines in place, pending further information or reason to vacate that trial.
“Unfortunately, if you don’t want to address [today’s] outstanding motions, we may have to address them shortly before trial, which may make it a little bit more difficult for you to get ready for that trial in October,” Overfield said.
Public defender Travis Smith, Aune’s attorney, said the competency evaluation will impact his client.
“These motions pending, especially the severance motions, kind of changes the way, depending on the outcome of those, how we defend our particular portion of the case,” Smith said. “I certainly think in the interest of Ms. Aune this will prompt me to file some additional motions.”
The Aug. 24 proceedings on Williams’ motion to sever and objection to a joint trial were stayed.
“We had hoped that we could get this case going in October, but under the circumstances, we definitely don’t want to create an appellate issue if Mr. Williams, potentially, is not competent. And, Mr. Rosalez needs him to respond to these motions,” Hatfield said. “The state supports the defense position that the proceedings should be stayed, except for things that Mr. Smith wants to bring up in a motion.”
Anticipating that other motions will be filed on behalf of Aune in the coming weeks, Overfield set an additional hearing for early September.
Before the events on Aug. 24, Hatfield had already filed a request Aug. 18 asking the court to deny Williams’ motion objecting to a joint trial and his motion to sever the trial from Aune.
According to Hatfield, Williams’ basis for severance “appear to be purely speculative.” Because there is only one charge against both Williams and Aune, Hatfield intends to introduce the same evidence against both to prove the charge, Hatfield wrote in his Aug. 18 motion.
“The cost and burden to the state and this court in conducting two separate trials based on the same charge with the same evidence would not be in the interests of judicial economy,” Hatfield wrote.
In conjunction with the state’s request to deny Williams’ motion to sever, the state revised its notice of intention to use specific evidence in the trial.
According to the notice of intention, the state intends to call Dr. Wells as an expert witness to testify on her professional opinion that Paisleigh Williams suffered child abuse.
The state intends to introduce the bruising on the leg of Aune’s 3-year-old child as evidence as well.
According to the document, Williams observed a bruise on the child’s leg in March of 2021, and he reportedly asked Aune what caused the bruise on the child’s leg, but Aune told Williams she didn’t know.
“The alleged misconduct is offered to prove defendant Aune’s course of conduct, identity and intent and will assist the jury to explain the defendant Aune’s pattern of abusive conduct,” Hatfield wrote.
The state intends to introduce the events leading up to Paisleigh’s hospitalization as well as Paisleigh’s injuries documented at the time of her hospitalization.
The state also intends to use the testimony of a Cody Regional Health emergency doctor and an expert witness to show the nature and potential cause of the injuries Paisleigh suffered before her subsequent death.
And, the state will present evidence of Paisleigh’s injuries documented through the autopsy report as well.
