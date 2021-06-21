The Cody School District has hired a motivational speaker to present to staff in advance of the school year. Superintendent Peg Monteith said the move is one of several steps the district is taking to improve the mental health of the district’s staff.
“I think we can all see the impact this pandemic has had on our teachers,” Monteith said. “They’re worn out. We’ve had more of them feeling really exhausted and even struggling with some depression over dealing with the anxiety and stress of having to provide in-person and remote instruction.”
The district hired Jeremy Anderson and his company, The Jeremy Anderson Group, to give a presentation to staff in August at a cost of $14,200 for a one-hour presentation, a fee which Monteith said will be paid for through ESSER funds. ESSER funds are part of grant money the district has received and continues to receive from the coronavirus stimulus bills passed during the pandemic. Because the presentation will be paid for by that grant money, it will not affect other district expenditures such as activities, Monteith said.
While there is a great deal of research into how motivational speakers deliver their message – their stage presence, the things they talk about – there is far less research on how effective those messages are and how long the effect lasts. Retired Cody High School counselor and educator Karen Day said without a follow-up, motivational speakers don’t do a lot of good.
“So this is the introduction to get everybody excited about it, then you have a plan to follow up on how teachers can change and make things better,” Day said. “Just to come in and give them a pep talk, as soon as they get back to the classroom and get to work, they forget about it.”
Monteith said one of the perks of hiring Anderson was that there is a follow up directly associated with him and there is follow-up services available through his website. During the day he is in town, he will be available to meet with students and parents.
“It also provides online tips and resources through his website, just little tips and things we can share with staff,” Monteith said. “One thing we’re really planning on for next year is motivation and support of mental health needs.”
Neither Anderson nor his company could be reached for comment by deadline.
Many of the federal funds coming into the district now have additional strings attached, with a focus on having schools close learning gaps and improve mental health offerings for students and staff. Monteith said this presentation is just one initiative in the district’s plan to meet the mandate to improve mental health.
“Another thing that we’re doing through our ESSER funds to support mental health is provide additional counseling services and have added counseling staff, for mental health and therapy, for students for now and we’re trying to determine how best to provide those resources to our staff as well,” Monteith said. “So it’s not just one presentation and we’re done. It’s going to be a focus for the entire school year and beyond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.