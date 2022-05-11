A temporary fabric structure put up by Kanye West’s Yeezy company on Big Horn Avenue will need to be removed.
At a Cody Planning and Zoning Board meeting Tuesday, a short-handed board declined to second a motion to approve a request by new owners Josh and Gordon Allison to add architectural improvements and landscaping to make the steel-framed structure permanent.
The site plan review, city planner Todd Stowell said, essentially asked the board to decide whether, if the building were being approved for the first time, whether it would fit architecturally into the area of Big Horn.
“It comes back to – architecturally, is it fit for the neighborhood?” acting chair Scott Richard said. “If this came before us right now as a new construction, that’s what our task is.”
P&Z member Andrew Murray said while he understood the desire for the new property owner to try and keep the building, he worried about precedent.
“I don’t want to have anybody tear anything down,” he said. “But it was purchased with the understanding it would have to come down, and what precedent are we setting?”
Upon being asked, Stowell said approval would set a precedent, as it would be the first permanent fabric building approved in the Big Horn Avenue entry corridor and therefore would in the future count as one of the surrounding buildings when new site plans in the area are up for approval.
A representative of the new property owners, Jody Collier of JC Designs, talked about the durability of the building and requested that the structure be allowed to stay on condition it is modified with some hard siding and landscaping. She also noted that there is one permanent fabric structure similar to the Big Horn one in city limits, but that is in an industrial area on Road 2AB.
The new deadline to remove the structure had been set for Sunday during a meeting last fall. While that deadline is unchanged, Stowell would only say he hoped the owners were accepting of the decision and would make plans to take it down.
The building was initially constructed on the understanding it would last 180 days. That was followed by exemptions asked for and approved first for Yeezy and then for the new owners, who closed on the property right around the time of the previous deadline to have it removed.
The tent was initially set up and approved for six months, before Yeezy representatives asked for a further extension, which expired Nov. 15, 2021.
At that time, the new company set to occupy the property at 3202 Big Horn was planning on a more permanent structure to take its place in the future, according to a letter the buyer’s attorney, Sarah Miles, wrote to the board.
The 4,800 square foot storage structure was originally authorized Oct. 22, 2019, for a period of six months from occupancy, as requested by Psalm Cody Commercial, LLC. The storage tent was installed and occupied in March of 2020. On Aug. 25, 2020, the P&Z board considered and approved an extension to continue to utilize the tent until Sept. 15, followed by a 60-day time period to remove the tent.
Stowell reached out to neighboring property owners for their thoughts on whether the structure should be allowed to stand. Dusty Spomer said he would respect either way P&Z came down on whether or not the building was architecturally compatible.
The other, Harold Musser, who owns the lots on the east and west sides of the property, said he had put in an offer to buy the parcel in question and that, if he were in the Allisons’ shoes, he would be making the same request.
“I would have been here exactly like they are,” he said. “I think you really want to look hard at -- What do you want your entry corridor to look like?”
He noted lots east on Big Horn that have an unsightly “Quonset hut” buildings that aren’t in use, and said if the Allisons did what FedEx had done to add rows of trees along its property, it would make the building look better.
The new owners of the property also proposed improving the facade of the building, adding a canopy for the small door and a glass-paneled overhead door.
P&Z member Ian Morrison initially made a motion to table the matter until the next meeting in the hopes a full board would be present, as chair Carson Rowley and Karinthia Harrison were absent. While five were there Tuesday, Cayde O’Brien abstained from the vote over a conflict of interest, meaning only a unanimous 4-0 vote would be sustained. In any case, Morrison’s motion failed 2-2.
After some more discussion and periods of silence as Richard asked for a motion, Morrison made one approving the request with staff’s recommended conditions, which died for lack of a second.
