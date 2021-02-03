Vaccine eligibility expanded
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Wyoming residents who are 65 and older can now begin to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to updated priority population guidelines released by the state Department of Health on Monday.
Previously, under the state’s phase 1b priority grouping, vaccinations had been limited to residents 70 and older, as well as frontline workers, teachers and various other personnel.
In Laramie County, health officials have already worked their way through several phase 1b populations, including some law enforcement officials, funeral service practitioners, employees of congregate living facilities and social workers, according to Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Executive Director Kathy Emmons.
The next subgroup of the phase 1b populations is K-12 teachers, and they will be vaccinated while efforts get underway to vaccinate residents who are 65 and older. The local health department plans to hold a vaccine clinic for teachers in Laramie County School District 1 sometime next week.
“The federal government is really focusing on parallel tracks so that we’re not just trying to do one priority grouping at a time,” Emmons said. “When we have more providers available in a community, we can kind of split up the responsibilities and have different groups working on different priority groups.”
People urged to get COVID vaccine in home county
RIVERTON (WNE) – As efforts across the state to help prevent COVID-19 deaths and illnesses by providing free, safe and effective vaccinations continue, the Wyoming Department of Health has a request as well as a few key reminders for residents interested in receiving the vaccine.
WDH officials are strongly encouraging most people to get their vaccines within their own counties.
“Vaccine is being distributed largely based on population estimates. Going across county lines to receive vaccines can harm the other county’s ability to meet the needs of their own residents,” said Angie Van Houten, Community Health Section chief with WDH. “There are a few situations such as for certain workers employed in a different county from where they live that are understandable, but most people really should look to their own county’s resources.”
The currently authorized vaccines require two doses for maximum protection.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said, “We want you to get both doses and part of our state and local efforts include planning for two doses. “People will need to get their second doses in the same location where they get their first, which is another reason to stay closer to home.”
